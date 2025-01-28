Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Florida CNA Online: FloridaCNAOnline.com Celebrates Over 15 Years of Empowering Aspiring CNAs

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Since its founding in 2009, FloridaCNAOnline.com has become Florida's leading online CNA training program, helping thousands of aspiring healthcare professionals achieve their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification. Offering affordable, flexible, and comprehensive training, FloridaCNAOnline.com has established itself as a trusted name in healthcare education.

FloridaCNAOnline.com was created to address the challenges aspiring CNAs often face: high costs, rigid schedules, and inadequate preparation. The platform offers a 100% online, self-paced curriculum that fits seamlessly into busy lives. With a starting price of just $79.99, it's one of the most affordable CNA training programs available today.

"Our goal has always been to make CNA training accessible to anyone who dreams of a career in healthcare," said President Jaime Arias. "We're proud to have helped thousands of students over the past 15 years achieve their goals."

The program includes over 30 modules covering essential CNA skills such as infection control, patient care, emergency procedures, and vital sign measurement. Students also benefit from practice tests, review notes, and a CNA Skills Cheat Sheet to prepare for the state exam.

With a proven track record of success and high pass rates, FloridaCNAOnline.com continues to be a reliable option for those seeking a rewarding career as a CNA.

FloridaCNAOnline.com is an affordable, fully online CNA training program designed to prepare students for the Florida state CNA exam. Since 2009, the program has offered flexible, self-paced learning and comprehensive exam preparation tools, helping thousands of students launch successful healthcare careers.

For more information, visit https://FloridaCNAOnline.com.

Contact Information

Jaime Arias
President
support@floridacnaonline.com

.

SOURCE: Florida CNA Online



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.