pixiv Inc.: pixiv Unveils a New Logo for its Illustration, Manga, and Novel Posting Platform

pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is excited to announce a logo redesign for its illustration, manga, and novel posting platform pixiv. The new logo, inspired by the theme "Your creative journey awaits" will launch on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.

pixiv remains committed to providing a platform where users can enjoy creative activities and will continue striving to support creators worldwide.

Reasons behind the logo redesign

Since its launch in 2007, pixiv has grown to over 100 million registered users across more than 230 countries and regions. Over the years, user behavior and the online environment have evolved, with more users accessing pixiv via smartphones and an increasing global audience.

The redesign reflects pixiv's commitment to supporting creators worldwide and fostering an environment where creativity thrives. With this vision in mind, pixiv has redesigned its logo for the first time in 16 years.

About the new logo

The new logo reflects the intentions behind the theme, "Your creative journey awaits"

The design incorporates geometric "0" and "1" elements to represent pixiv as a service rooted in the digital space. Subtle imperfections, such as the shortened length of the "p" and the lettering's rounded edges, symbolize the incredible abundance inherent in human creativity which makes possible the unexpected joy of discovering new ideas.

Since its launch, pixiv has been a gathering place for creators who discover new hobbies, passions, and opportunities for connection and collaboration. The new logo embodies pixiv's dedication to fostering these creative possibilities and accelerating them toward a brighter future.

Launch date

The new logo will be rolled out starting Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.

Promotional video

To coincide with the logo redesign, pixiv will release a promotional video introducing the platform on its official YouTube channel.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_qOw0GUJKM

*For subtitles in languages other than Japanese, please use YouTube's captioning feature.

Celebrate pixiv's logo redesign with a special posting event

To commemorate the launch of the new logo and its theme, "Your creative journey awaits" pixiv is hosting a special posting event that invites creators to share all their favorite things, turning the platform into a playground.

pixiv has also commissioned three illustrators to create original illustrations to celebrate the release of this new logo and the start of the special posting event, as well as for use as promotional materials.

Learn more (illustration, manga): https://www.pixiv.net/contest/pixivpark

Learn more (novels): https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/pixivpark

Event period:

Tuesday, January 28th to Monday, March 10th, 2025

Themes:

pixiv Park! The park where all your favorites are welcome.

Create illustrations, manga, or novels inspired by one or more of the following themes, then share them on pixiv using the designated tag.

*Refer to the event page to learn more.

¦ What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet Services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire