Kingsley Edwards Joins I-on Digital Corp. to Drive ION.au Tokenomics Innovation and Accelerate Real-World Asset Tokenization

Blockchain Visionary Reunites with Longtime Collaborator Carson Knuth to Accelerate Gold-Backed Digital Security Development

I-ON Digital Corp. (https://iondigitalcorp.com), a leader in the digitization of real-world assets (RWA) and tokenization technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Kingsley Edwards to its technology team. Edwards, a visionary entrepreneur with extensive experience in blockchain, "esports," and finance, reunites with his longtime partner and co-developer Carson Knuth. Together, they will advance the company's token strategies and further the development of I-ON Digital's groundbreaking ION.au digital security, a cutting-edge representation of in-situ (in ground) proven gold reserves.

Kingsley Edwards brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to I-ON Digital. Over the past decade, he has been at the forefront of innovation in digital gaming, blockchain, and financial technologies. Edwards and Knuth previously collaborated as co-founders of Leet, a pioneering digital-gaming startup that integrated Bitcoin into globally popular games such as Counter-Strike and League of Legends, earning industry recognition for merging traditional gaming with decentralized technology.

Edwards' career has been defined by disruptive achievements including his role in leading Leet to a successful acquisition (divestiture??) and his tenure at Unikrn, where he drove a $33 million token sale and contributed to the company's $1 billion valuation. His work in esports culminated in the establishment of the first MGM Esports Lounge and the legalization of esports betting in Nevada. Edwards has also founded successful ventures like Block16, a consulting firm for blockchain companies, and Flote, a decentralized social media platform championing free speech.

At I-ON Digital, Edwards will collaborate with Knuth and the I-ON Digital management team to further refine the company's token strategy, further leveraging the company's award-winning blockchain platform to tokenize and unlock the value of I-ON Digital's gold digitization platform. The company's ION.au digital security is a revolutionary digital asset tied to in-situ proven gold reserves, now redefining how real-world assets are stored, traded, and utilized in the digital economy.

"Kingsley Edwards is a visionary who has consistently been ahead of the curve in identifying and executing transformative opportunities across industries," said Carlos X. Montoya, CEO of I-ON Digital Corp. "Teaming up, once again, with Carson Knuth at I-ON Digital represents a pivotal opportunity for the company, as their combined expertise will help drive our mission to expand and further tokenize gold and other valuable real-world assets."

"I'm thrilled to join the I-ON Digital team and reunite with Carson Knuth to leverage the boundaries of what's now possible, giving proper credit to I-ON Digital, in the arena of tokenization and digital securities," said Kingsley Edwards. "I-ON Digital's leadership and commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to bring unprecedented liquidity and transparency to gold reserves aligns perfectly with my passion for gold, financial markets, and driving innovation in emerging markets."

The addition of Kingsley Edwards to the I-ON Digital team underscores the company's focus on assembling world-class talent to spearhead its efforts in asset tokenization and blockchain innovation. Together, I-ON Digital's executive team seeks to combine its banking pedigree, digital marketing acumen, and expanding hard asset tokenization expertise to deliver scalable, secure, and transformative digital asset tokenization, as well as next-generation banking solutions that bridge Web2 to Web3, in no small effort to reshape global financial markets.

I-ON Digital Corp. is a pioneer in the digitization of real-world assets (RWA) and blockchain-driven tokenization technologies. The company's flagship initiative, the ION.au digital security, is revolutionizing gold asset digitization, enabling secure, transparent, and efficient access to in-situ gold reserves. By integrating advanced blockchain solutions, I-ON Digital empowers industries and investors to unlock the true value of physical and digital assets.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of the Company to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of developing and commercializing its products. These and other risks concerning the Company and its financial position are described in additional detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

