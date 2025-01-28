Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:02 Uhr

Instawork Sees Rapid Growth in the New Bottleneck for AI: Human Generated Model Training

Finanznachrichten News

Staffing marketplace empowers tech leaders with diverse talent pool for model training initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Instawork, the leading platform connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, reveals today a new offering to support companies with AI projects like Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) initiatives and data collection training for robotics. This collaboration confirms Instawork as the leading staffing marketplace at the forefront of AI advancements by connecting these companies with the diverse talent necessary to train their models.

According to Instawork's 2025 State of Flexible Workforce report, the platform offers access to a diverse pool of over 7 million workers, across gender, ethnicity, and a wide range of skills and experiences, providing the necessary talent network to train and refine AI models effectively. This diversity is crucial for companies focusing on RLHF and robotics data collection, ensuring a wide range of perspectives and experiences are incorporated into their AI training processes.

"As model innovation evolves rapidly, the competitive edge lies in the quality of training data. As AI goes from being in the world of bits to being used in the world of atoms, the new bottleneck to unlock is high quality, task specific human generated data," said Debarshi Kar, CTO of Instawork. "Companies that access detailed data of humans performing specific tasks will lead the development of the most efficient and effective robotic solutions for those tasks. Instawork supports businesses that are shaping the future of AI and we look forward to making our talent network available for success."

The adoption of AI across various industries is rapidly becoming a cornerstone for business success, driving innovation and efficiency to unprecedented levels. Instawork is at the forefront of this technological revolution, ensuring these companies have access to the right talent. This strategic involvement underscores Instawork's commitment to supporting the next wave of technological advancement and becoming a pivotal partner in the AI-driven landscape.

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and featured on Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information

Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
