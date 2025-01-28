Dolphin Subsidiary the Digital Dept. Launches New Division for Affiliate Marketing and Content Creator Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / The Digital Dept., a leading influencer marketing agency and a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), announces the launch of its new Affiliate Marketing and Content Creator Services division. Tapping into the booming $13 billion affiliate marketing industry, this exciting expansion is designed to empower creators by providing them with innovative tools and strategies to elevate their earnings and grow their businesses.

"At The Digital Dept., we're always looking to provide creators with smart ways to unlock new revenue streams," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "With the launch of our affiliate marketing division, we're combining strategy, creativity, and cutting-edge tools to make this revenue stream an essential part of every creator's journey. It's an exciting time to be a creator, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this space."

The new division will be led by Kate Steele, a trusted expert in affiliate marketing in this rapidly evolving industry. Steele has built a reputation for crafting innovative strategies that maximize affiliate revenue, with a specialization in platforms such as LTK, the Amazon Influencer Program, Collective Voice, and ShopMy. She brings top performing affiliate clients such as Lee Anne Benjamin, Trina Bowman, Aimee Huebner, Stephanie Slater and more. Her deep knowledge of these tools allows her to guide creators and brands in optimizing their affiliate strategies, ensuring every opportunity is seized to drive income.

Affiliate marketing, now a $13 billion industry, allows influencers to promote products or services through unique affiliate links, earning commissions for sales generated through their content. The Digital Dept.'s new division provides creators with end-to-end support, from sourcing the right products and optimizing content to crafting visually stunning assets and curating newsletters that engage audiences.

"Our mission is simple: to help creators make the most out of their affiliate efforts," said Steele. "We're passionate about helping influencers unlock new revenue streams by turning their content into conversions and ensuring they have the tools to succeed in this fast-paced industry."

The launch of the Affiliate Marketing and Content Creator Services division underscores The Digital Dept.'s dedication to empowering creators, helping them build sustainable businesses, and staying ahead of digital marketing trends.

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 200 creators with a combined social footprint of 340 million, The Digital Dept. excels in delivering impactful partnerships and innovative experiences. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, the company operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami.

To learn more about The Digital Dept., visit TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

? Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

? Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications, and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries-from entertainment, music, and sports to hospitality, fashion, and consumer products.

? Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch, and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events, and content in our areas of expertise.

