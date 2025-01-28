Bluwhale Secures $100 Million To Turn Its Intelligence Layer Multi-Chain, Powering AI Agents, Models and LLMs

The company is pairing up with Caldera to build Oceanum, an L3 zk-roll up that supports AI application scaling across several L1/L2s

Bluwhale, an AI Web3 start-up, today announces that it has topped its funding to $100 million. This includes its Seed/Series A round as well as a $75 million token purchase commitment, grants, and node sale proceeds. The investments will allow the company to further expand its Web3 intelligence layer across multiple L1 and L2 blockchains.

While L1/L2s serve as the fundamental infrastructure for Web3 when it comes to transactions, consensus, data, and storage, among others, an AI-specific L3 with zk provides aggregation, contextualization, and privacy to the computing environment on which AI agents and models can train and infer.

Bluwhale is uniquely positioned to decentralize AI, as its layer is powered by nodes that individuals can run on mobile devices to contribute verification and data, as well as provide storage and computing resources to the layer in the future.

"While individual building blocks to power decentralized AI on the blockchain are available, they are mostly fragmented across platforms and chains," said Han Jin, CEO at Bluwhale. "Our L3 in collaboration with Caldera, will deliver data contextualization and orchestration of the scattered blocks to create the most optimal and secure aggregation layer for AI agents, models, and LLMs to plug into similar to a multi-functional RAG system ."

The custom zk-layer will be initially built out on Arbitrum to decentralize AI workloads, with an environment optimized for privacy, speed, and cost-efficiency such that AI agents can easily leverage the underlying data, storage, and computing resources in the future.

"To decentralize AI on-chain, data, storage, and computation must exist on a single aggregation layer, allowing different parties to consume and contribute most securely and safely possible. Bluwhale and team deeply understand this challenge, so we're eager and thrilled to partner with them," said Matt Katz, CEO of Caldera.

Kiet Fong, Gaming Partnership APAC at OffChain Labs (Contributor to Arbitrum), said, "Bluwhale's AI Layer simplifies the complexity of blockchains by making it as easy as plug-n-play for AI agents and as simple as having a friendly chat with the chain for retail users."

A large number of investors have participated in Bluwhale's new funding. Some of the investors and partners joining the round include Cointelegraph, SwissBorg, Awaken Finance, CoinBureau, Altcoin Daily, Master Ventures, DWF Labs, Baboon Ventures, Cryptonite Capital, Hub71, NewTribe Capital, Vitality Ventures, Citizen Capital, Castrum Capital, Elevate Ventures, Common Wealth Fund, AlphaCrypto Capital, Faro, Kahuna, Moon Capital, EVO and London Real Ventures, with additional funding support from Arbitrum and Movement Labs.

"Awaken Foundation is proud to back the Bluwhale team in their mission to empower individuals to transform their data and mobile into an asset class. Their innovative work aligns perfectly with our commitment to investing in bold, forward-thinking teams driving AI-powered transformative technologies within the broader Web3 ecosystem," said Nattaphol Vimolchalao, Director at Awaken Finance.

Previous Bluwhale investors included SBI Holdings, GSR Ventures, Cardano, Momentum6, Primal Capital, NxGen Ventures, Cyberport, Spyre Capital, Baselayer Capital, Haseeb Qureshi (Managing Partner at Dragonfly), Charles Huang (Creator of Guitar Hero), Jack McCauley (Founder of Oculus), and Decima Fund, the collaborative fund of Animoca Brands, Gumi, SBI and MZ Crypto.

About Bluwhale

Bluwhale is reshaping the Web3 landscape so that you can contribute your data, storage, and computing from your mobile devices and exchange it for monetary value. This intelligence layer matches you to enterprises that benefit from those contributions, turning a user's digital footprint and mobile device into their most valuable asset. Bluwhale's innovative AI layer specializes in unlocking the full potential of AI agents, models, and dApps by contextualizing and orchestrating the blocks that scale decentralized AI.

Founded by Stanford and Berkeley machine learning experts and a previous TikTok AI lead, with $100 million in funding, Bluwhale is on a mission to cultivate the fastest-growing AI layer across multiple blockchains. It aims to empower individuals and enterprises to build and scale AI, significantly amplifying speed to market, user growth, and market penetration through decentralized AI.

