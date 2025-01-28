Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Braintrust Tutors Extends Support to Students and Districts Affected by FEV Tutors' Closure

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / The recent closure of FEV Tutors has left countless students and districts across the nation without the academic support upon which they rely. At Braintrust Tutors, our hearts go out to the students, families, and educators affected by this sudden disruption.

Our mission at Braintrust remains steadfast: to accelerate foundational learning and provide exceptional instruction to students nationwide. With unwavering partnerships and years of transformative success with many of the largest school districts in the country, Braintrust is proud to offer stability, reliability, and results-driven support during this critical time.

"We understand the challenges that this transition poses," said Jen Mendelsohn, Co-Founder and CEO of Braintrust. "We're here to help districts find immediate solutions and long-term strategies to ensure students continue to have access to the high-quality academic interventions they deserve."

Braintrust specializes in delivering evidence-based academic interventions that build foundational literacy and math skills and accelerate student achievement. With a dedicated team of U.S.-based certified educators; explicit, proprietary curricula rooted in the science of learning; and a commitment to deeply-personalized learning, Braintrust is prepared to partner with districts to ensure that every vulnerable student has the opportunity to flourish.

For districts and educational leaders seeking support, or to explore Braintrust partnership opportunities, please contact Amy at amy@braintrusttutors.com.

Contact Information

Amy Ambatielos
amy@braintrusttutors.com
(310) 402-1687

SOURCE: Braintrust Tutors



