General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: Mighty Fire Breaker & The American Red Cross Join Nascar & RWR

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:GEVI), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, a leading fire inhibitor technology company and the only EPA Safer Choice fire retardant, announced a partnership with The American Red Cross for the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR season. The two organizations will share the spotlight on Rick Ware Racing's #51 Cup Series Ford Mustang Dark Horse during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Steve Conboy, inventor of MFB's Technology and Southern California resident stated, "This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to showcase not only the innovative fire inhibitor technologies of Mighty Fire Breaker but also the essential humanitarian efforts of The Red Cross. We are thrilled to be part of this event, which aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance safety and support of communities in need."



The co-branding on the race car, combined with a live national television broadcast, and comprehensive social media awareness, will illuminate the key fundraising efforts of The American Red Cross while introducing the leading fire inhibitor technologies and applications of Mighty Fire Breaker to individuals and businesses concerned with fire related risks.

Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing (RWR), commented, "We intend to utilize the full scale of the RWR global motorsports platform to create brand awareness and business applications for Mighty Fire Breaker, while also reminding racing fans of the invaluable work The American Red Cross does everyday - across our great nation and abroad. ."

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock-car racing. Its three largest or National series are NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, and currently fields teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, the NHRA Top Fuel Series, IMSA Sports Cars, American Flat Track, and the World Supercross motorcycle series.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) and its subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, have achieved significant milestones, including numerous third-party accreditations. The Citro-Tech fire inhibitor is the only EPA Safer Choice approved fire retardant. Its products are undergoing USDA QPL testing for aerial delivery, have passed ASTM testing, and are GreenGuard Gold UL VOC approved. Mighty Fire Breaker has also published a groundbreaking architectural course on proactive wildfire mitigation systems, which has been widely recognized in the industry.

Mighty Fire Breaker currently holds 65 patents (granted and pending) covering a range of fire-related products and technologies and has fulfilled orders for its products to several countries and major fire departments. The Company has assembled an Advisory Board comprised of noted fire officials and insurance industry experts with over 250 years of combined experience.

For additional information, photos, and footage from our events or to learn more about Mighty Fire breaker's technology and mission, please contact info@mightyfirebreaker.com.

