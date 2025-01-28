Oshe Automotive, bespoke engineering, traditionally British with a beating African heart

Tom Hopper, actor, joins the Oshe family as ambassador and creative partner

Oshe Automotive, the British manufacturer of refined automotive works, announced a partnership with respected actor Tom Hopper today. This thoughtful collaboration unites two distinctly British approaches to craft and excellence.

l-r" Tom Hopper and David Lane of Oshe Automotive

The partnership establishes Hopper as a shareholder in Oshe Automotive, where he will contribute to the company's design philosophy and future projects. This measured expansion of Oshe's creative vision combines automotive craftsmanship and artistic sensibility in a considered alliance.

"Their quiet dedication to perfection drew me to Oshe." said Tom Hopper. "Each vehicle tells a story of engineering at its finest - respectful of tradition, yet quietly innovative. I'm particularly drawn to how they honour the original spirit of these cars while carefully introducing contemporary elements. It's like good theatre - the art lies in knowing precisely what to preserve and reimagine."

David Lane, founder of Oshe Automotive, reflected on the partnership: "In Tom, we recognised a kindred appreciation for craft and detail. His understanding of heritage and evolution mirrors our approach to automotive design. We're rather pleased to welcome him not merely as an ambassador but as a true creative partner in our journey."

The collaboration will naturally extend to featuring Oshe vehicles in select productions involving Hopper, allowing the craftsmanship of these cars to be appreciated by discerning audiences worldwide.

Oshe Automotive has earned its reputation through thoughtful reinterpretation of automotive icons, including the Land Rover Defender and Porsche 911. Each vehicle represents countless hours of meticulous engineering and handcrafting, resulting in motorcars that honour their heritage while meeting contemporary standards of refinement.

This partnership marks a considered step forward for both parties, combining Oshe's precision in automotive craft with Hopper's artistic sensibility. The collaboration promises to deliver experiences that resonate with those who appreciate understated excellence.

About Oshe Automotive

Oshe Automotive, headquartered in Northamptonshire, creates carefully engineered vehicles that honour automotive heritage while embracing modern refinement. The company was founded by David Lane, who brings his deep appreciation for classic cars to each project and represents the finest British automotive craftsmanship. Available in RHD or LHD depending on customer requirements.

About Tom Hopper

Tom Hopper is a British actor known for his thoughtful performances in "The Umbrella Academy," "Game of Thrones," and "Black Sails." A graduate of Rose Bruford College, Hopper has established himself through roles that demand both physical presence and nuanced characterisation.

