Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), North America's leading manufacturer of aluminum railing, is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution network into the Colorado market through a strategic partnership with Monsma Marketing Corporation. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Monsma has been a trusted provider of building products across the Midwest since 1930. Following their 2024 acquisition of Majestic Hearth Distributors in Denver, Colorado, Monsma has extended its reach to serve the growing Colorado marketplace.

A distributor of Westbury® Aluminum Railing and Columns since 2014, Monsma will initially focus on distributing Westbury products along Colorado's Front Range, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Colorado Springs, before expanding statewide. Inventory was established on January 20, 2025, and DSI's Westbury demonstration and training trailer will be deployed throughout Colorado for a full month to support contractors, builders, and distributors.

Brian Stephens, Monsma Marketing's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "We are extremely excited to grow our Building Materials distribution footprint to the State of Colorado. We are expanding our decade-long relationship with Digger Specialties which will include the States of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and now Colorado. Digger Specialties continues to grow, transform and add exciting new product offerings while maintaining impeccable quality. We could not be prouder to represent the stellar brand of Digger Specialties throughout an increasing geography. This is a new chapter of our evolving story. Our new Denver facility will allow us to service Colorado for Building Materials and several Western States for our Hearth Products division."

The Westbury aluminum railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable® and Bella Cavo cable railing are available in vertical and horizontal cable designs to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento, and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, ScreenRail screen rooms present another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI also produces Westbury Aluminum Columns. Westbury products are backed by DSI's lifetime limited warranty.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "DSI is thrilled to expand Westbury Aluminum Railing into the Colorado market through our valued partnership with Monsma. Their reputation for distributing premium building products with exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier products to new markets."





Sorrento Mesh Railing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/238107_10d88e28a46c28f7_004full.jpg





Westbury Bella Cavo Horizontal Cable Railing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/238107_10d88e28a46c28f7_003full.jpg

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

Monsma Marketing is one of the premier wholesale distributors of building materials in the US and has been serving customers in the Midwest since 1930. To learn more about Monsma Marketing visit monsma.com.

