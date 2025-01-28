Torq Also Appoints Veteran Sales Leader Usman Gulfaraz as VP of EMEA Sales and Opens New EMEA Headquarters in London

Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, today announced that in 2024, it achieved 300% revenue growth and 200% employee growth. Torq is also expanding operations across EMEA, opening new EMEA headquarters in London, and appointing Usman Gulfaraz as its new VP of EMEA Sales. Torq's EMEA momentum mirrors the tremendous growth it experienced in 2024 across North and South America, and APAC, where Torq HyperSOC and Torq Hyperautomation products are now firmly established as the premiere Agentic AI and autonomous SOC solutions of choice for the Fortune 500. These announcements follow Torq's recent closing of its $70M Series C round, which brought its total funding to $192M. For 2026, Torq has established an aggressive ARR target of $100M, which includes EMEA revenue.

Gulfaraz is a revered sales veteran who was most recently responsible for global revenue at Speechmatics. Previously, he ran EMEA for Tessian, which he helped lead to acquisition by Proofpoint. Prior to that, he ran EMEA for Shape Security which he helped lead to acquisition by F5. Torq has also appointed Jaicee Matthews as its Head of EMEA Marketing. Matthews previously led marketing teams for GTT, Edgio, and Lumen Technologies. Gulfarez and Matthews are based in Torq's new London headquarters. Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels and Alliances, is managing the EMEA partner ecosystem from Torq's New York City worldwide headquarters.

"We're seeing extraordinary enterprise demand for Torq's Agentic AI security solutions across EMEA," said Gulfaraz. "Organizations understand the incredible results Torq is delivering for multinational companies. They've seen how our technology transformed the cybersecurity landscape during 2024, with the introduction of the expanded Torq HyperSOC featuring our Agentic AI Multi-Agent Framework. And now they're eager to deploy these solutions to enhance their own security operations. Torq officially brought the SOAR era to a close last year. In 2025, the sky's the limit for Torq as it continues to rapidly evolve into a global force."

Torq's customer base includes some of the biggest names in cybersecurity, consumer packaged goods, industrial automation, online services, retail, and telecommunications, such as Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Wiz, and World Economic Forum.

"Today, Torq HyperSOC investigates, triages, and remediates many of Check Point's internal security alerts without any human intervention," said Jonathan Fischbein CISO, Check Point. "If an alert meets certain parameters based on organizational security policies, the platform takes relevant predefined steps, such as initiating an MFA challenge or locking out a suspicious user. We can react automatically to problems before they become security incidents."

Torq's ever-expanding EMEA partner base includes AdvanceSec, Bytes Software Services, Check Point, GlobalDots, Nubera, Nueva Group, Softcat, Tata Group, Wiz, and WWT.

"We are thrilled to partner with Torq and continue to deliver innovation that matters to our customers," said Adam McCaig, Head of Security Strategy and Services, Bytes Software Services. "Demand for Torq's game-changing Hyperautomation Platform and Torq HyperSOC continues expanding exponentially. Together, Torq and Bytes Software Services are making enterprise SecOps teams across EMEA more productive and focused with their AI-driven SecOps and autonomous SOC solutions, ensuring organizations can mitigate existential security issues before they have a chance of creating adverse impacts."

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Fortune 500 companies, including the world's biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel organizations are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.

