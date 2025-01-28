Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW) is pleased to announce the appointments of fertilizer and ammonia executives Mr. Olivier Saulnier as Vice President, Sales Marketing (S&M) and Mr. Marc van Doorn as Vice President, Business Development. With extensive experience in the European fertilizer and ammonia industry, Mr. Saulnier and Mr. van Doorn will lead CHW's Sales Marketing and Business Development activities in Europe and accelerate the successful final investment decision (FID) of the Ascension Clean Energy (ACE) project.

Mr. Saulnier brings extensive experience from HELM AG and Yara. At HELM, he served as Executive Vice President for Corp Nutrition where he led a successful turnaround, delivered consistent earnings and growth and executed merger and acquisition transactions in the US, Mexico, the UK and Brazil. At Yara, Mr. Saulnier was instrumental in driving significant revenue growth in North America and establishing a highly successful fertilizer trading unit in Switzerland.

Mr. van Doorn brings over 30 years of leadership expertise with Grupo Fertiberia, OCI, and DSM. At Grupo Fertiberia, he led the development of the world's first green ammonia facility and managed a project portfolio totaling 2.5 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) ammonia. At OCI, he oversaw the ammonia and fertilizer trade across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and drove significant EBITDA growth. Additionally, Mr. van Doorn served as an expert advisor to Air Products and helped to design and develop the ammonia supply chain for the NEOM project.

"I am delighted to join CHW's distinguished team and contribute to the successful execution of this groundbreaking project," said Olivier. "CHW stands out as one of the most advanced independent initiatives in the U.S. low-carbon ammonia sector, thanks to its strong partnerships, including access to carbon capture. With Europe urgently seeking low-carbon solutions to meet stringent compliance requirements, this project is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working with such a talented team to shape a sustainable future."

"I am honored to leverage my ammonia experience to drive the adoption of clean ammonia in Europe," said Marc. "CHW's proposal is very compelling and offers the right approach to transition not only the clean but also the grey ammonia market in Europe. My personal motivation is to significantly reduce the greenhouse house gas (GHG) emissions in the shortest possible timeline, and CHW provides the world's best and most realistic opportunity to reach this, which makes this a magnificent opportunity for us all."

The ACE project is CHW's flagship facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, developed in collaboration with strategic shareholders ExxonMobil, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Hafnia. The facility will initially produce 2.4 MTPA of clean ammonia, with expansion in subsequent phases to 7.2 MTPA. With CO2 Services Agreement with ExxonMobil, McDermott as FEED/EPC partner, regulatory approvals anticipated in early 2025, off-take agreements in advanced discussions and Goldman Sachs as financial advisor, the ACE project is expected to reach FID by late 2025 and begin production in 2029.

About Clean Hydrogen Works

Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW) is a clean energy development company committed to delivering low-cost, low-carbon energy solutions globally. Led by experienced industry experts, CHW differentiates in creating integrated clean hydrogen and ammonia value chains to meet world's growing demand for sustainable energy. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like ExxonMobil, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Hafnia, CHW is at the forefront of the global energy transition. Learn more at www.cleanhydrogenworks.com.

