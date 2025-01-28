Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Surpasses Growth Targets, Marking Strategic Partnerships and Expanding Access to Alternative Investments

Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets, including cryptocurrency using retirement funds, today announced it has closed 2024 with strong momentum, facilitating meaningful growth in self-directed IRA accounts. This is directly in line with Alto's goals to lower the barrier to entry for alternative investments and bring more diverse and tax-advantaged opportunities to investors. Alto also closed the year with 12 new partnerships, providing its partners with access to its network of over 29,000 investors seeking to invest their retirement funds into alternative assets.

"2024 was a huge growth year for Alto," said Eric Satz , Founder and CEO of Alto. "We are thrilled to reach new milestones in our pursuit to provide more education, access and diverse solutions for retirement planning. We look forward to reaching new issuers and investors and expanding the advantages of our platform in 2025."

Alto Debuts Marketplace, Names 12 Partners

One of Alto's noteworthy accomplishments in 2024 was launching the Alto Marketplace , dedicated to curating private alternative investment opportunities for accredited investors. The platform empowered investors to invest in historically difficult-to-access private investments which are curated specifically by Alto's team. Since launch, Alto has announced 12 new total partners, notably enabling firms including Hamilton Lane , Vital Farmland , Pioneer, Social Leverage, and Kearny Jackson to raise IRA capital in their funds.

Based in Nashville, Alto played a role in supporting the growth and development of local real estate. One standout example is JBJ's, the music venue, bar and restaurant opened by Jon Bon Jovi last spring in the city's vibrant Lower Broadway entertainment district. This project was made possible through Alto's collaboration with Big Plan Holdings , a Nashville-based diversified family wealth office.

Additionally, Alto introduced its proprietary Alto Capital Private Credit Fund I on the Marketplace, offering investors access to a diversified private credit portfolio that targets investments in asset-based notes, corporate loans and managed private funds.

Unlocks Opportunities to Invest in Crypto

Alto has been at the forefront in raising awareness of the opportunity investors have to maximize investments into crypto through their IRA. In 2024, Alto customers made over 240,000 crypto trades with more than $900M in crypto assets on the platform. Alto CryptoIRA integrates with Coinbase, offering the broadest selection of any crypto custodian with access to more than 200 cryptocurrencies.

Strengthens User Experience

Alto operates with a digital-first approach, and has continued to invest in its issuer and investor experiences and customer service. Alto was founded to help streamline the cumbersome, paper-intensive process of investing in self-direct IRAs, and has continued to build out its technology and support.

For Alto's growing network of issuer relationships, with a total of $1.7 billion assets under custody, Alto has released features to make it easier for issuers to invite their investors and onboard them into private raises using their IRA.

Builds Investor Confidence, Fostering Repeat Investments

In 2024, nearly 25% of Alto's first-time investors made two or more investments, showing that once individuals break the barrier to entry, they often gain confidence and look to diversify further. Additionally, 70% of all investments in 2024 were made by existing investors who had already onboarded to the Alto platform before the year began, highlighting how trust and familiarity build over time.

Grows Talented Team

Alto has bolstered the team in several critical departments across Client Experience, Product and Engineering, Finance, Sales and Marketing. Notably, in the last year, Alto announced the appointments of Scott Harrigan as President of Alto, Beth Bellon as Senior Vice President of Operations, Mark Bruno as Senior Vice President, Head of Product and Engineering and Alicia Mcllhinney as Vice President, Head of Marketing.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, cryptocurrency, real estate, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 29,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.

With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto simplifies access to less-correlated, high-return investments. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets and cryptocurrency. Learn more at altoira.com .

