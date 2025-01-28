Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:14 Uhr
DirectTrust Seeks Nominations for New Board Directors

Nominees for three-year term sought from constituencies reflecting organization's diverse membership

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare technology and data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced a call for nominations for new Board Directors. A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Board of Directors supports the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. Nominations will be accepted through March 14, 2025.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we do at DirectTrust-it's what drives our commitment to helping healthcare organizations securely share and rely on critical information," said Katherine Lusk, DirectTrust Board Chair and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Texas Health Services Authority. "Through this nomination, we're seeking passionate and forward-thinking leaders who can bring fresh perspectives and champion the privacy, security, and usability needed to strengthen trust across the entire healthcare and social care ecosystem."

DirectTrust's Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the President and CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and improving the experience of stakeholders, including consumers, families, payers, and healthcare providers. DirectTrust is committed to developing a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment where all Directors, staff, volunteers, and members feel appreciated for their breadth of experience stemming from diversity in gender, age, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation or identity, disability, education, and other differences and experiences.

Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2025 must be (or become) and remain affiliated with a member in good standing of DirectTrust. Candidates are sought from a wide range of industry sectors to reflect the diversity of DirectTrust's membership categories, including:

  • DirectTrust network service providers

  • Users of DirectTrust network services

  • Healthcare providers or provider organizations

  • Providers of services to healthcare or social service providers

  • Organizations providing social services that affect health

  • Payers of health services

  • Financiers in the health sector

  • Biopharmaceutical companies

  • Governmental agencies

  • Educational or scientific research organizations

  • Cybersecurity experts and thought leaders

  • Patient or consumer advocates

  • Participant in a DirectTrust Standards Consensus Body

Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn, Chief Operating Officer, at Kelly.Gwynn@DirectTrust.org.

About DirectTrust®
DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

###

Press contact:
Tom Testa
Anderson Interactive
tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust



