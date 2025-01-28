Collaborative work management platform bridges the gap between creativity and execution, delivering AI-powered solutions for seamless collaboration and productivity

Wrike, a leader in intelligent work management and an STG portfolio company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Klaxoon, a provider of visual collaboration solutions, from Eurazeo, Bpifrance Digital Venture, and Sofiouest. The combination creates a unified platform that redefines the way teams ideate, collaborate, and execute, delivering compelling workflow efficiency through the power of artificial intelligence and seamless integration.

"This marks a significant milestone for Wrike, as we combine the strengths of two industry leaders to deliver a transformative platform for the future of work," said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. "By integrating Klaxoon's cutting-edge visual collaboration tools with Wrike's intelligent work management capabilities, we are empowering teams to bridge the gap between creativity and execution, ensuring ideas turn into actions with measurable impact."

Transformative features and benefits. The integration of Wrike and Klaxoon brings:

End-to-end work management: A comprehensive platform combining structured work management with infinite whiteboards and visual engagement tools.

AI-driven insights: Advanced analytics and recommendations to help teams streamline workflows, optimize decision-making, and drive meaningful results.

Unified collaboration: A platform that supports both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration, tailored to meet the needs of global and hybrid teams.

Key industry analyst Gartner® also notes the value of unifying visual collaboration with work management. "Collaborative Work Management (CWM) vendors are enhancing their product offerings to include whiteboards, collaborative content workspaces, chat and personal productivity tools. This comprehensive functionality enables workers to consolidate collaboration activities and minimize context switching, while vendors can showcase additional value in their applications."1

Transforming the way work gets done

The acquisition addresses the challenges of modern work environments, including fragmented tools and siloed workflows. Wrike's research, "The Dark Matter of Work: The Hidden Costs of Work Complexities," revealed that disjointed work processes cost organizations millions in lost time and reduced productivity. The integration of Klaxoon directly addresses these challenges, enabling teams to collaborate visually, manage tasks efficiently, and execute seamlessly within a single platform.

"We believe this strategic acquisition positions Wrike as the go-to solution for organizations seeking to unify collaboration and workflow management," said Sunit Mukherjee, Managing Director at STG. "By combining Klaxoon's visual collaboration expertise with Wrike's AI-powered work management platform, we are delivering enhanced value to customers worldwide."

The completion of this acquisition extends Wrike's ability to serve a broader range of industries, including technology, professional services, retail/CPG, and manufacturing. Together, Wrike and Klaxoon are setting a new benchmark for how teams work, collaborate, and succeed. Wrike is committed to ongoing improvements and integrations throughout the year to further enhance the unified platform's capabilities, ensuring continued innovation and value for our customers.

