TWIPLA unveils advanced privacy-first analytics tools and expanded Wix partnership to empower businesses to thrive in a cookieless future.

TWIPLA, a leader in privacy-first website analytics, is stepping into 2025 with new innovations and an expanded strategic partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally. These advancements will empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving, cookieless digital ecosystem.

Over the past year, TWIPLA has seen significant demand for its privacy-first analytics, including growth among U.S. Fortune 500 enterprise clients. As the digital marketing industry adapts to the phasing out of third-party cookies, TWIPLA is at the forefront, offering solutions that prioritize visitor privacy while delivering actionable insights. Demand for tools like heatmaps, session recordings, and event tracking is surging as businesses seek to balance compliance with effective visitor engagement.

"Privacy and data-driven decision-making are no longer at odds," said Tim Hammermann, CEO of TWIPLA. "Our platform is designed to give businesses the tools they need to succeed while adhering to global data privacy laws. 2025 will be a transformative year as we continue innovating to meet the evolving realities of an increasingly digital world."

New Features

TWIPLA's latest features provide powerful tools for businesses looking to optimize their strategies while maintaining strict privacy compliance:

Advanced Behavioral Events (ABEs): Track intricate visitor interactions such as dead clicks, rage clicking, excessive scrolling, and other patterns that indicate potential friction points or frustration.

Company Reveal: Identify the companies from which visits originated, or, when company information isn't available, the carrier networks used by visitors, offering actionable insights for refining account-based marketing strategies and ideal customer profiles.

White-Label SaaS Solution: SaaS platforms can now offer fully customizable Analytics-as-a-Service solutions that enhance user experience, protect privacy, ensure compliance, and unlock new revenue opportunities. TWIPLA pioneered this offering with Wix to enhance their analytics suite and boost Wix and Wix Studio user value and engagement-while reducing churn and skyrocketing revenue.

E-commerce Statistics: Analyze online store performance with detailed insights into sales, customer behaviors, and purchasing trends, helping businesses drive growth and optimize their offerings.

Outgoing Traffic Tracking: Visualize where visitors go after leaving your site, enabling businesses to strengthen partnerships, refine strategies, and stay competitive.

Wix Partnership Expansion

Building on its existing partnership with Wix-which has flourished since 2015-TWIPLA today announced future integration of its solutions into Wix Analytics, with general availability expected in Q2 2025. This update includes the addition of native ABEs functionality and additional access points within Wix's interface, enabling seamless visitor behavior tracking, error diagnosis, and conversion optimization.

With these updates, Wix's global user base will be able to experience advanced analytics that are more accessible, intuitive and privacy-compliant than ever before.

Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Wix Analytics, said: "As businesses increasingly seek more detailed insights into customer interactions, the demand for advanced analytics tools continues to grow. This partnership with TWIPLA provides Wix Studio users with powerful, data-driven insights for optimizing their sites with precision."

Supporting a Cookieless World in 2025

Looking ahead, TWIPLA is poised to redefine the analytics landscape with forthcoming features designed to tackle the most pressing challenges businesses face in the digital age, enhance precision in monitoring user journeys and address site issues.

With TWIPLA's cookieless analytics, digital marketers can gain detailed intelligence without the need for user consent-a crucial evolution in the face of sweeping privacy regulations. This increases a website's visible traffic by up to 500% as usually visitors not providing consent are completely removed from any traffic capture.

"At TWIPLA, we believe innovation comes from applying ingenuity to anticipation of the needs of tomorrow," said Tim Hammermann, CEO of TWIPLA. "Our evolving offering reflects the growing demand for analytics tools that do more than deliver data-they empower businesses to act decisively while respecting privacy. As digital ecosystems grow more complex, tools must unlock opportunities without compromising trust."

By staying at the forefront of privacy-first analytics, TWIPLA continues to empower businesses to thrive in a cookieless world, setting the standard for data-driven success in a privacy-conscious era.

About TWIPLA

TWIPLA is an advanced website intelligence platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to optimize their online presence and achieve their goals more efficiently. TWIPLA provides a comprehensive, all-in-one website intelligence analytics suite that delivers a holistic view of web performance and customer behavior, with more than 2.5m active global installations. The platform takes a privacy-first approach, ensuring full compliance with global data privacy laws, giving businesses the insights they need without compromising user privacy.

