Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 15:18 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nia Tero: New Film "Te Pito o Te Henua" (The Navel of the World) to Make World Premiere at the 22nd International Oceanian Documentary Film Festival

Finanznachrichten News

The film, which is in competition for the Best Short Documentary Award, explores the cultural identity and close connection to the land and water shared by the Rapa Nui People.

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that "Te Pito o Te Henua" (The Navel of the World) is an official selection for the 22nd International Oceanian Documentary Film Festival (FIFO), which takes place from January 31 to February 9, 2025.

The festival will be held both online and in person at the Te Fare Tauhiti Nui - Maison de la Culture in Tahiti.

"Te Pito o Te Henua" follows the Rapa Nui Indigenous community on Rapa Nui Island, also known as Easter Island, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands, as they prepare to host their most important cultural festival - Tãpati Rapa Nui - and reinforce deep connections to culture, language, and land.

Directed by Martin Kingman and Nils Cowan and coproduced with the Rapa Nui People through the Municipality of Rapa Nui, the documentary captures the family and community story at the heart of the festival by showing the incredible ingenuity and complexity of the Rapa Nui culture.

"We survived from (being) only 111 people. (...) We are here to continue this legacy; we are the living face of our ancestors. And if we don't take hold of our culture, it will be lost," says Lynn Rapu, a practitioner and promoter of the arts and traditions of the Rapa Nui People, also featured in the film.

"A product of deep collaboration, 'Te Pito o Te Henua' is our shared effort to show the joy and unity of the Tapati festival and how this work translates to self-determination, land and ocean guardianship, and cultural revitalization among youth," said the directors in a joint statement.

The documentary is part of a series of films created by the Wayfinders Circle, a global network of Indigenous Peoples who work to strengthen self-determination in managing their lands and territories, and who maintain cultural and spiritual continuity through intergenerational transmission. It is a co-production between the Wayfinders Circle conveners (Nia Tero, Pawanka Fund, the World Union of Indigenous Spiritual Practitioners) and the Rapa Nui People through the Municipality of Rapa Nui.

About the International Oceanian Documentary Film Festival

Since 2004, the International Oceanian Documentary Film Festival celebrates the richness and diversity of the cultures and stories of the Pacific, providing a unique platform to discover films that explore contemporary issues and the ancestral traditions of the Oceanian islands.

Learn more about "Te Pito o Te Henua."

The Wayfinders Circle is a global network of Indigenous peoples from around the world who work to strengthen self-determination in managing their lands and territories and maintain cultural and spiritual continuity through intergenerational transmission.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607738/te_pito_o_te_henua__full_length_trailer___downloadable__1080p.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477588/WayfindersCircle_Vertical_Color_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-film-te-pito-o-te-henua-the-navel-of-the-world-to-make-world-premiere-at-the-22nd-international-oceanian-documentary-film-festival-302362040.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.