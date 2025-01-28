NOVI Announces Successful In-Orbit Deployment and Operation of Its SP240 On-Board Computer and Edge-Processor

AI Infrastructure Company Leverages Advanced AI Hardware To Enhance Autonomy and On-Board Data Processing for Satellites

NOVI Space Inc. (NOVI), a leading innovator in space-edge processing, proudly announces that it has successfully reached orbit and begun operation of its second generation SP240 On-Board Computer (OBC). The SP240 is built upon the AMD Versal Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP). Its modular architecture consolidates functions into one compact, power efficient form factor that provides Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), and cost efficiencies. NOVI's mission provides an early operational demonstration of a Versal-based edge-processor in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

NOVI's OBC is a high-performance on-board flight computer that utilizes the Versal ACAP to enable unprecedented data processing capabilities on-orbit. The Versal has a dual-core ARM-Cortex A72 1.3 GHz processing system with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and also includes AI Engines for high performance machine-learning and signal processing algorithms, a dual-core real-time processing unit, and high-performance FPGA fabric.

The Versal ACAP is further paired with a radiation-hardened ARM M4 MCU from Vorago featuring HARDSIL® technology to enhance reliability in a LEO radiation environment.

"The flexible and modular architecture of our SP240 edge-processor allows it to be easily adaptable to various mission requirements," said Jonathan King, Director of Product Development at NOVI. "The SP240 can take on the role of primary flight computer as well as payload data processor. The FPGA enables interfacing with a myriad of sensors and bus components, AI-engines enable machine-learning based data processing, and the Vorago processor enables low-power operational modes with high reliability - all in a low SWaP package."

NOVI's SP240, as well as other semi-custom and fully-custom OBCs, are currently available through NOVI and our distribution partner, Spirit Electronics. This not only supports the commercial and government supply chains in a low-cost manner at scale, but also enables proliferated edge-compute in space to unleash many operational, low-latency and cost advantages that are associated with real-time, on-board processing of payload sensor data on the collection platform itself.

About NOVI: NOVI is a Space AI infrastructure and compute company. In addition to providing the space industry with TRL 9, flight-proven OBCs, NOVI is developing and deploying a constellation of multi-sensor edge-processing satellites for EO, coupled to a full-stack data, algorithm, and intelligence management platform named VISTAsat. This is an innovative space AI marketplace that provides open-access to our growing satellite network, and enables commercial companies, governments and developers to harness real-time space-based sensors, processors and intelligence, further changing the cost paradigm to drive innovation, create new use-cases and redefine how industries leverage EO.

