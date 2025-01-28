Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Joins Forces with Surfing Icon Jamie O'Brien for Exclusive Podcast Ad Partnership on "The Jamie O & Mason Ho Show"

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising partnership with "The Jamie O & Mason Ho Show." Hosted by legendary surfers Jamie O'Brien and Mason Ho, the podcast offers an engaging mix of interviews with top surfers, musicians, comedians, YouTubers, and extreme sports athletes.

Jamie and Mason bring their lifelong friendship and unique perspectives to every episode. Growing up on the North Shore of Oahu, they've shared countless adventures both on and off the waves. Their podcast delivers incredible stories and plenty of laughs from the world's legendary surfers, while reflecting on their upbringing on Hawaii's North Shore, creating an entertaining and informative experience for listeners.

"Surfing is all about breaking boundaries, and teaming up with Libsyn allows us to share that inspiration with fans worldwide," said Jamie O'Brien. "On the Jamie O & Mason Ho Show, we'll talk story. Listeners will hear from world class athletes and get an inside pass into our world. Libsyn provides the tools and support to connect us with brands that are just as passionate about surfing and storytelling as we are. Together, we're offering fans a deeper connection to the art of the wave. We're psyched!"

Jamie O'Brien, a Red Bull-sponsored athlete, is celebrated as one of the greatest surfers of all time and a trailblazer in surf content creation. With over 7.9 million YouTube views and 103,000 minutes of watch time, he has cultivated a massive global following through his weekly vlogs, acclaimed film projects, and numerous competition victories. Jamie's list of achievements is truly remarkable. He has claimed victories in prestigious surfing tournaments, including the Rip Curl Pipeline Masters, Hansen's Pipeline Pro, Fosters Expression Trestles, Rip Curl Invitational, and Volcom Pipe Pro. Jamie received The Wave of the Winter in both 2015 and 2020 and his exceptional talent and innovative approach to surfing have earned him widespread recognition, culminating in his induction into the Surfing Hall of Fame in 2024. Jamie also placed 4th in the internationally acclaimed The Eddie, in honor of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational competition 2024. Beyond the world of surfing, Jamie's influence has solidified his status as a cultural icon, inspiring fans and audiences across the globe.

Mason Ho, also a North Shore surfing legend and proud member of the renowned Ho surfing dynasty, brings his infectious personality and storytelling flair to the show. The son of professional surfer Michael Ho, brother of Coco Ho, and nephew of World Champion Derek Ho, Mason carries on his family's rich surfing legacy. Sponsored by Rip Curl and Lost surfboards, he has been dubbed "The World's Most Entertaining Surfer." Mason is a two-time HIC Pro champion and the creator of the award-winning documentary License to Chill. Mason placed 2nd in the internationally acclaimed The Eddie, in honor of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational competition 2024.

"Jamie and Mason have created an incredibly engaging show, and we're honored these legends have chosen us as their exclusive partner," said Billi Watland, Senior Manager of Partner Relations at Libsyn. "With our advertising expertise, we'll drive the revenue swell, and let them focus on what they do best-master the waves and create incredible surf content."

This exclusive partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced advertising solutions, including Host-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. These ad integrations allow podcast creators to seamlessly incorporate premium programmatic ads into their host-read programs. By leveraging Libsyn Ads' comprehensive advertising platform, The Jamie O & Mason Ho Show will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience, maintain authenticity, and drive impactful results for advertisers.

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators. For more information or to advertise on the "The Jamie O & Mason Ho Show," please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 70,000 shows and delivers over 2.5 billion downloads annually to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

