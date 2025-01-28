Customers can get intelligent pricing insights, actionable recommendations, and prioritized actions with new Pricefx Copilot

Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered SaaS pricing software, today announced the release of version 14.0 of its award-winning pricing platform. The new version, Caribou Lou, brings new AI innovation to the price management, optimization and CPQ platform and helps customers better understand and improve their pricing strategies.

Building on its previous PricingAI capabilities, Caribou Lou 14.0 includes the Pricefx Copilot, which uses a conversational chat-like experience to deliver intelligent pricing insights, actionable recommendations, and prioritized actions. Additionally, revenue forecasting has been enhanced to enable more precise decision-making across various use cases.

"Our continued investments in AI innovation confirm our clear focus on developing the industry's best pricing platform to help businesses to achieve their goals through better pricing decisions," said Billy Graham, Chief Product Officer at Pricefx. "The new features in our platform simplify the user experience and improve time-to-value, while simultaneously embedding sophisticated optimization capabilities. These first Copilot use cases allow our customers to have a conversational experience within a large set of dashboards in our software and we intend to expand to over 100 use cases in the coming years."

In the Caribou Lou 14.0 release, the Pricefx Copilot adds a conversational chat-like experience with a GenAI-driven assistant that integrates seamlessly into Pricefx's Sales and Customer Insights dashboards. It leverages advanced AI to facilitate data-driven conversations, uncover trends, and provide intelligent recommendations for price-setting actions.

Building on existing revenue forecasting capabilities, Caribou Lou adds enhanced AI-powered revenue forecasting, which allows users to project revenue and quantity for the coming months using real transaction data. This feature leverages Pricefx PricingAI and provides detailed forecasts at both the product and customer levels, enabling more precise decision-making. Users can simulate various pricing strategies, analyze trends, and benchmark results against previous periods to adjust parameters to meet business objectives. With revenue forecasting productized, users can easily integrate it into various use cases.

Caribou Lou also offers deeper integration with Enable's Rebate Management solution, demonstrating Pricefx's commitment to allowing software partners leverage its pricing platform to further support customer needs.

The Caribou Lou 14.0 release is available now and more information can be found at https://pricefx.com/cariboulou.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

