Leeward Management Limited: Leeward Launches MainNet Partners - Digital Asset Administration and Operational Support for Web3

The founders and principals of Leeward Management Limited (Leeward), a leading provider of governance, corporate and compliance services based in the Cayman Islands, announce the launch of MainNet Partners Limited (MainNet Partners) as a dedicated digital asset administration and operational support business for Web3 Projects.

This strategic launch is aimed at providing foundations and DAOs established in the Cayman Islands and other offshore jurisdictions with a one-stop solution to support all of their formation, governance, finance, compliance and operational support needs.

MainNet Partners will cater to the dynamic needs of Web3 projects at all stages of development - from nascent startups to well-established projects seeking to scale their operations.

Empowering Foundations and DAOs Across Web3 Ecosystems

Leeward and MainNet Partners are committed to providing a comprehensive suite of services to Web3 projects, including:

Formation and Independent Governance Services: Formation and structuring support with access to industry-leading, experienced independent directors

Structured Finance Solutions: Specialized formation services to facilitate the standup of foundations and operating entities

Finance, Accounting and Treasury Management: Digital asset accounting, financial reporting and treasury operations management

Token Launch Support: End-to-end administrative and operational support with planning and execution for a successful token launch and post-launch support

Project and Contract Management: Experienced project management professionals providing vendor and service provider introductions, onboarding and performance oversight

Governance Support: Supporting boards, special councils, working groups and project teams with operational and administrative services

Grant Program and Community Management: Assisting DAOs with the design, implementation and management of grant programs, community proposals and voting, to promote fairness, security and ecosystem development

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we launch MainNet Partners, bringing the same hallmarks of professionalism, expertise, efficiency and trust, for which Leeward is known, to the digital asset administration business," said Glenn Kennedy, Founder of MainNet Partners. "The combined expertise of Leeward and MainNet Partners seamlessly connects established governance with the dynamic demands of the Web3 ecosystem. This launch reinforces our dedication to empowering client projects to build robust, scalable, and transparent operations in this transformative space."

The MainNet Advantage

Operating from the Cayman Islands - a globally recognized hub for offshore digital asset innovation - the MainNet Partners team is comprised of accredited professionals across accounting, finance, legal and compliance backgrounds, with deep experience in Web3 project management and administration. MainNet Partners aims to deliver unparalleled service while providing market-leading insight and experience-driven strategic advice to help our clients achieve project success.

About Leeward

Leeward is a licensed company manager in the Cayman Islands, regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Leeward provides independent governance, formation, compliance and corporate services to global clients across diverse industries. Leeward's unwavering focus is to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and operational excellence, setting a new benchmark in the governance, risk and compliance industry. Learn more at leeward.ky.

About MainNet Partners

MainNet Partners is a digital asset administration and operational support business providing tailored and bespoke finance, accounting and project support services to foundations, DAOs and projects working in Web3. MainNet Partners offers end-to-end solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the digital asset space.

