Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
28.01.25
16:00 Uhr
522,20 Euro
-0,10
-0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
Mastercard: Small Businesses Grow Faster by Growing Their Network of Partners

Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / For many innovators in the EU, partnerships with established organizations are essential for distributing their solutions to small businesses.

Over half of the applicants to the Mastercard Strive EU Innovation Fund proposed collaborative approaches to reach small businesses. Why? Distribution partners enable them to reach more small businesses faster by leveraging their established networks, as well as the trust and reputation they've already built with small businesses.

These partnerships not only expand reach but also create opportunities to bundle offerings, delivering greater value to small businesses while saving time and resources. By tapping into trusted relationships, innovators can overcome common barriers like slow adoption rates and limited market access.

Read the full report to uncover more insights: https://strivecommunity.org/reports/eu-if-highlights

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
