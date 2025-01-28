Mastercard: Small Businesses Grow Faster by Growing Their Network of Partners

Mastercard

For many innovators in the EU, partnerships with established organizations are essential for distributing their solutions to small businesses.

Over half of the applicants to the Mastercard Strive EU Innovation Fund proposed collaborative approaches to reach small businesses. Why? Distribution partners enable them to reach more small businesses faster by leveraging their established networks, as well as the trust and reputation they've already built with small businesses.

These partnerships not only expand reach but also create opportunities to bundle offerings, delivering greater value to small businesses while saving time and resources. By tapping into trusted relationships, innovators can overcome common barriers like slow adoption rates and limited market access.

Read the full report to uncover more insights: https://strivecommunity.org/reports/eu-if-highlights

