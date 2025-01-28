Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Atacama Resources International Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL) (the "company") announces the results of its 2024 exploration program at the Tannahill Gold Property, located in the prolific Kirkland Lake gold camp in northeastern Ontario. The program, which included geophysical surveys and a 17-hole drill campaign, has confirmed significant gold mineralization and identified promising base metal potential, further solidifying the property's position as a high-priority project for the company. The Geophysical Report on the Tannahill Property can be found on Atacama Resources International's website, www.acrlintl.com, or click here to download the PDF.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Exploration Program:

Gold Mineralization Confirmed: Six of the 17 drill holes intersected gold values ranging from 0.59 grams per ton (g/t) to 5.31 g/t over widths of 6.5 feet to 20 feet , with one intersection averaging 0.71 g/t over 60 feet .

over widths of , with one intersection averaging . These results confirm and extend the historical gold mineralization identified in the 1996-1997 drill programs, which returned values of up to 7.02 g/t Au over 3.70 meters. Base Metal Potential Identified: Four drill holes targeted strong conductive zones identified by the 2024 induced polarization (IP) survey. These holes intersected massive sulphides , which have not yet been assayed for base metals (copper, zinc, etc.).

, which have not yet been assayed for base metals (copper, zinc, etc.). The conductive zones, labeled IP Zones A and B, extend over 500 meters and 900 meters respectively and remain open to the northeast, suggesting significant potential for base metal discoveries. Historical Gold Zones Extended: The 2024 drilling confirmed the continuity of the Upper and Lower Gold Zones , which are near-surface and remain open at depth. Historical drilling in these zones returned values of 0.34 g/t to 7.02 g/t Au over widths of several feet to tens of feet.

, which are near-surface and remain open at depth. Historical drilling in these zones returned values of over widths of several feet to tens of feet. The Lower Zone, in particular, is interpreted to be the richer of the two zones and warrants further exploration. Geophysical Surveys Outline Promising Targets: Detailed magnetic, VLF-EM, and IP surveys identified several conductive and magnetic anomalies, including two strong IP zones (A and B) that parallel the main southwest-northeast fault structure.

These zones are interpreted to be associated with the historical gold mineralization and may represent extensions of the known gold horizons.

Recommended Steps for the Tannahill Property:

In-Fill Drilling: Atacama plans to conduct detailed in-fill drilling of the historical gold horizons to better define the gold resource and determine the depth extent of the Upper and Lower Zones.

Atacama plans to conduct detailed in-fill drilling of the historical gold horizons to better define the gold resource and determine the depth extent of the Upper and Lower Zones. Base Metal Assays: The company will prioritize assaying the massive sulphide intersections from the 2024 drill program to evaluate the base metal potential of the property.

The company will prioritize assaying the massive sulphide intersections from the 2024 drill program to evaluate the base metal potential of the property. Grid Expansion: The 2024 survey grid will be extended to the northeast, with additional IP and magnetic surveys to further define the strike length and direction of the conductive zones.

The 2024 survey grid will be extended to the northeast, with additional IP and magnetic surveys to further define the strike length and direction of the conductive zones. Surface Exploration: Trenching and stripping programs are recommended to better define the surface extent of the gold horizons and identify additional mineralization.

Management Commentary:

J. C. Grant, CET, FGAC, the lead geophysicist and author of the report, stated, "The 2024 exploration program has successfully confirmed the gold potential of the Tannahill Property and identified exciting new opportunities for base metal discoveries. The strong conductive zones outlined by the IP survey, combined with the historical gold mineralization, make this property a high-priority target for Atacama. We look forward to advancing the project with further drilling and geophysical surveys."

About the Tannahill Property:

The Tannahill Gold Property consists of 29 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 625.5 hectares in Tannahill and Elliott Townships, Ontario. The property is located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions, and is situated approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238664

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.