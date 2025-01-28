Castle Connolly Releases Healthcare Accolades for 2025

2025 list recognizes leading health systems, hospitals and physician practices

Castle Connolly today announced the release of 2025 Castle Connolly Accolades. Castle Connolly Accolades recognize health systems, hospitals, and physician practices that demonstrate excellence in delivering high-quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Castle Connolly Accolades are awarded to institutions based on the number of Top Doctors nationwide, by state, and across major metropolitan areas. Additionally, accolades are given to institutions leading in specific service lines or medical specialties, including:

Cancer Care

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

Heart & Vascular Care

Neurological Surgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedic Care

Pediatric Care

Plastic Surgery

Primary Care

Reproductive Medicine

Surgery Care

Urology

Women's Health

"Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is honored to be recognized by Castle Connolly as #1 in Hawaii with the most Top Doctors," says Dr. John Yang, President and Medical Director of Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our physicians, and we're proud to be acknowledged by a trusted leader like Castle Connolly."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, with 80% of internet users seeking health information online, recognitions like this serve as trusted resources for patients navigating their healthcare choices.

"By recognizing institutions with the most Top Doctors, Castle Connolly Accolades highlight the leadership and excellence of these healthcare providers," says Steve Leibforth, Castle Connolly's Managing Director. "For patients, this recognition is a valuable tool in making informed healthcare decisions, knowing they are receiving care from the best in the field."

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a highly trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

