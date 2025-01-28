Onit Announces Acquisition of Legal Files Software, Inc.

The move further extends Onit's market-leading legal software into insurance and government industries

Onit, the global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for the legal industry, today announced that it has combined forces with Legal Files Software, Inc., a provider of legal case and matter management solutions. This move will strengthen Onit's workflow automation expertise with Legal Files' decades-long reputation as the go-to legal case management solution provider for industries ranging from corporate enterprises to federal, state, and municipal governments.

Legal Files has been the leading provider of case management solutions for over 30 years. The company has more than 500 customers and offers a suite of highly configurable solutions that are flexible enough to meet the diverse needs of teams responsible for a wide range of legal functions.

"Legal Files has spent three decades building and honing its industry expertise, making it the preferred case management solution for insurance companies, universities, and state and local governments," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "By combining Legal Files' expertise with Onit's leading-edge workflow automation and AI-native solutions, we will be able to offer clients the same great services they are used to while simultaneously offering them the infrastructure required to scale."

"Today's legal teams are being asked to do more with less, while also navigating the changing dynamics of legal operations and how legal teams contribute to business growth," said John Kanoski, CEO of Legal Files. "This is especially challenging in highly regulated industries like those Legal Files specializes in. Leveraging Onit's technological leadership - especially when it comes to AI - will empower our clients to meet these expectations and continue to grow."

About Legal Files Software, Inc.

Legal Files Software, Inc. develops, supports and markets Legal Files, a leading legal case and matter management system. Legal Files is used by corporate and university legal departments, government agencies, and law firms to manage cases, matters, documents, email, and more.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com .

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire