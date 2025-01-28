Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama Positions Itself as a Top Fishing Destination

With the growing number of fishing enthusiasts worldwide, the search for new and exciting locations to practice this unique recreational activity has intensified.

According to the German statistics website Statista, nearly 60 million Americans engaged in fishing-related activities in 2023, including obtaining fishing licenses, traveling across states, and more. Panama has not been an exception in attracting visitors seeking to catch the heaviest tuna and other prized fish.

In one of the latest episodes of the YouTube series A Spotlight to Panama , host Ana Patricia Hassan interviews Charles Cohen Henriquez, co-owner of Blue Adventures Panama and Maagoo Fish Tacos-two businesses closely tied to the fishing world.

In the episode , Charles explains that their shared passion for the ocean and its products has brought together the family to have these family-owned businesses. Blue Adventures Panama, for example, organizes tailored trips from Panama City to northern destinations like Pacheca Island, Bartolomé Island, and Saboga, as well as southern locations like Pedro González and San José, offering activities such as whale watching, bird watching, snorkeling, and fishing to meet diverse client needs.

In the Pearl Islands , highly recommended by Charles, fishing enthusiasts can expect to catch sailfish, yellowfin tuna, and amberjack. However, what makes Panama particularly unique as a top fishing destination is its geographical advantage. Few places in the world have the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans so close together.

In Panama, it's possible to travel between the two coasts in about an hour and a half, allowing anglers to experience fishing on both oceans in a single day. Species like wahoo, blue marlin, and barracuda can be caught on these quick transitions. Additionally, the convergence of the two oceans creates ideal conditions for catching larger fish, making Panama an enthusiast's paradise.

Want to learn more about Panama?

At Punta Pacifica Realty , you can find your ideal home or investment opportunity near this angler's heaven.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire