Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama Positions Itself as a Top Fishing Destination

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / With the growing number of fishing enthusiasts worldwide, the search for new and exciting locations to practice this unique recreational activity has intensified.

According to the German statistics website Statista, nearly 60 million Americans engaged in fishing-related activities in 2023, including obtaining fishing licenses, traveling across states, and more. Panama has not been an exception in attracting visitors seeking to catch the heaviest tuna and other prized fish.

In one of the latest episodes of the YouTube series A Spotlight to Panama, host Ana Patricia Hassan interviews Charles Cohen Henriquez, co-owner of Blue Adventures Panama and Maagoo Fish Tacos-two businesses closely tied to the fishing world.

In the episode, Charles explains that their shared passion for the ocean and its products has brought together the family to have these family-owned businesses. Blue Adventures Panama, for example, organizes tailored trips from Panama City to northern destinations like Pacheca Island, Bartolomé Island, and Saboga, as well as southern locations like Pedro González and San José, offering activities such as whale watching, bird watching, snorkeling, and fishing to meet diverse client needs.

In the Pearl Islands, highly recommended by Charles, fishing enthusiasts can expect to catch sailfish, yellowfin tuna, and amberjack. However, what makes Panama particularly unique as a top fishing destination is its geographical advantage. Few places in the world have the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans so close together.

In Panama, it's possible to travel between the two coasts in about an hour and a half, allowing anglers to experience fishing on both oceans in a single day. Species like wahoo, blue marlin, and barracuda can be caught on these quick transitions. Additionally, the convergence of the two oceans creates ideal conditions for catching larger fish, making Panama an enthusiast's paradise.

Want to learn more about Panama?

At Punta Pacifica Realty, you can find your ideal home or investment opportunity near this angler's heaven.

Contact Information

Sandy Chan
Project Manager - Punta Pacifica Realty
sandy@puntapacificarealty.com
+ (507) 6793-8160

.

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.