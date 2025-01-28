Anzeige
AcceleDev Chemical LLC: AcceleDev Appoints Dr. Fu-An Kang as Vice President of Chemistry Research & Development

Finanznachrichten News

CRANBURY, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / AcceleDev Chemical LLC, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in custom synthesis and process development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fu-An Kang as its new Vice President of Chemistry Research & Development. With over 25 years of extensive management and leadership experience in pharma/biotech R&D, process development, cGMP manufacturing and supply chain management, Dr. Kang is set to play a pivotal role in advancing AcceleDev's mission to deliver innovative solutions for its global partners.

Dr. Kang earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Beijing Normal University and completed a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University. His distinguished career includes ten years at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D, where he significantly contributed to drug discovery and development programs in various therapeutic areas. Over the past decade, he has excelled as an R&D and CMC leader across pharma/biotech companies and contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs). Among Dr. Kang's notable accomplishments are his contributions to the development of preclinical, clinical, and commercial-stage drug substances and products, including Eribulin (Halaven) during the Harvard-Eisai collaboration and Canagliflozin (Invokana) at J&J-Janssen. He is also credited with pioneering the "Phosphonium Coupling" methodology, widely adopted in heterocyclic and nucleoside chemistry, and uncovering a remarkable mathematical relationship within the classic "Woodward UV Rules" of empirical chemical theory.

At AcceleDev, Dr. Kang will oversee operations at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, guide the expansion of U.S. and China-based operations, and spearhead innovative strategies to address the most complex challenges in pharmaceutical chemistry.

Driving Excellence in Chemistry
"I'm genuinely excited to join AcceleDev at such a transformative time," said Dr. Fu-An Kang, Vice President of Chemistry Research & Development. "The team's dedication, combined with the company's bold vision for growth, creates an unparalleled opportunity. I look forward to working closely with colleagues in Cranbury and Nanjing to address the challenges that inspire innovation in pharmaceutical chemistry."

Building on a Foundation of Innovation
"Adding someone of Fu-An's caliber to our team is a game-changer for AcceleDev," said Charlie Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of AcceleDev. "He's not only a brilliant scientist but also a true collaborator who understands how to turn challenges into opportunities. I have no doubt his leadership will make a tangible impact as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our customers."?

About AcceleDev Chemical LLC
AcceleDev Chemical LLC is a privately owned US based custom synthesis CDMO with small molecule synthetic chemistry research, process development and commercial scale production facilities located in the US and China. AcceleDev offers a comprehensive range of small molecule process chemistry services in support of our pharmaceutical partner's API programs in the preclinical through commercialization phases. AcceleDev's services include process chemistry design, API process research and development, analytical method development, pilot scale-up, and commercial production within high quality multi-purpose facility sites. AcceleDev fully supports our partners' Chemistry, manufacturing and control requirements and provides additional supplemental supply chain management services as well.??

Contact Information

Charlie Lewis
Founder & Managing Director
lewis@acceledev.com

Fu-An Kang, Ph.D.
Vice President of Chemistry Research & Development
fu-an.kang@acceledev.com

.

SOURCE: AcceleDev Chemical LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
