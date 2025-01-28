Introducing MicroAge Data Intelligence Services: A New, Transformative Practice for Data Intelligence and AI Success

New Practice Helps Clients Drive Measurable Results Through AI Adoption and Data-Driven Decision-Making

MicroAge®, a leading full-service solutions integrator, today announced the launch of MicroAge Data Intelligence Services, its new data intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) practice. Data Intelligence Services is designed to help businesses harness the power of data and AI to break down silos, optimize workflows, and deliver actionable insights that drive growth.

MicroAge Data Intelligence Services



MicroAge developed Data Intelligence Services to meet the growing demand for advanced solutions that simplify AI adoption and unlock the transformative potential of data intelligence. MicroAge Data Intelligence Services helps organizations address their increasing need for AI and data intelligence solutions as key drivers of revenue growth and competitive advantage. These services help organizations overcome these challenges and unlock revenue growth opportunities by integrating AI into business processes, enhancing data quality and security, fostering collaboration, automating workflows, and leveraging predictive insights for informed decision-making.

"The launch of MicroAge Data Intelligence Services is a pivotal moment for us and our clients," said Tim McCulloch, Chief Technology Officer at MicroAge. "As organizations navigate the rapid advancements in AI, we recognized the need to provide a structured, comprehensive approach to help them adapt and thrive. MicroAge Data Intelligence Services helps clients unify their technology, data, security, and strategy to empower them with the tools and confidence needed to succeed in an AI-driven world."

MicroAge Data Intelligence Services are built on a robust, four-phase framework that ensures a holistic and sustainable transformation for businesses:

Discovery & Envisioning: A deep dive into business challenges and opportunities, including workshops to align cutting-edge AI tools with specific organizational needs.

Data Integrity: Comprehensive risk assessments, governance, and security measures leveraging Microsoft 365 E5 Compliance to ensure data accuracy, consistency, and protection.

Customized Delivery: Scalable solutions ranging from targeted Power Platform projects to enterprise-wide digital transformations.

Sustaining AI Advantage: Ongoing management and optimization services, including license consulting, security enhancements, and continuous improvement initiatives.

This new practice highlights MicroAge's dedication to equipping clients with innovative technology solutions that drive growth and resilience. Data Intelligence Services integrates MicroAge's proven capabilities with advanced AI technologies to help clients unlock their data's full potential. For more information, visit the MicroAge Data Intelligence Services webpage .

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire