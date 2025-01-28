Salesfloor Announces Moris Chemtov as New President

Salesfloor , the #1 Customer Engagement platform, with an award-winning mobile platform designed to personalize customer experiences, announced today the appointment of Moris Chemtov as its President.

The appointment aligns with the company's expansion strategy, focusing on entering new geographies, pursuing acquisitions, and establishing a market-leading presence for long-term success.

"We are convinced that Moris' expertise will be taking Salesfloor to new heights. He shares our passion for empowering retailers with innovative clienteling solutions. As we continue to scale our operations and innovate for the future, I am confident that Moris's expertise and strategic vision will enable us to deliver exceptional value to both our customers and stakeholders."

Oscar Sachs

Founder & CEO at Salesfloor

With an impressive leadership background in retail and tech, Moris has deep expertise in driving business growth, client relations, and digital transformation. With a proven track record in delivering outstanding service to a varied client base, we believe he is the ideal professional to lead Salesfloor's team to the next level as it positions itself to be the premier software provider for clienteling for the leading retailers globally.

"I am excited to join Salesfloor , a leader in clienteling and virtual shopping. I'm honored to help lead such a creative and innovative company and humbled by the faith and trust the clients have put into an outstanding team and fantastic product suite. Our focus will be on high quality products, outstanding delivery and service and sustained growth. I'm excited to join the team."

Moris Chemtov

Salesfloor President

Previously known as CEO of Naveo Commerce, a leading e-commerce provider for the Grocery's retail industry, Mr. Chemtov has also previously occupied the position of President of JESTA IS., a leading ERP software provider for the retail industry. He also served in a leadership capacity at Deloitte Consulting as a Director. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Chemtov was the founder and President of TIE Consulting Inc., a firm specializing in retail management consulting.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor stands as an award-winning clienteling and customer engagement platform, empowering retailers to foster meaningful conversations, drive recommendations, and boost sales. By offering innovative tools such as clienteling, virtual shopping, and Conversational AI, Salesfloor enables seamless customer engagement across all channels. Trusted by over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and beyond, Salesfloor is redefining the role of store associates in the modern retail landscape. Renowned brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and Chico's rely on Salesfloor to achieve measurable results, including higher online conversion rates, larger basket sizes, and reduced return rates. To learn more, visit www.salesfloor.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

