Global communications platform Infobip has partnered withNTT Com Online Marketing Solutions Corporation to support the launch of NTT's omnichannel communication platform, NTT CPaaS, in Japan. The partnership provides businesses with an innovative communication solution integrating reliable SMS and Voice delivery and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) technology localized for the Japanese market.

As communication needs evolve, businesses and brands increasingly seek innovative solutions to enhance customer engagement and meet communication requirements. This partnership combines the SMS and Voice quality of NTT group, the largest SMS provider in Japan,with Infobip's market-leading CPaaS technology, delivering cutting-edge no-code omnichannel solutions and customer engagement solution Moments alongside its generative AI platform AI Hub.

Through the collaboration with NTT, Infobip supports the Japanese market with a jointly localized CPaaS platform, providing services and payment options in Japanese. The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing business systems, supporting SMS use cases and Voice services that are part of NTT Com Online's offering to its customers. The partnership will add new channels such as webRTC, live-chat, and international SMS and Voice for the Japanese market.

Infobip is recognized as a global CPaaS leader by analyst firms such as Gartner and Metrigy. It is a trusted partner of multinationals like Microsoft, Apple, Meta, and Adobe, alongside innovative scale-ups such as Uber.

Yoshie Tsukamoto, President and CEO at NTT Com Online, said:"We are excited to launch NTT CPaaS in collaboration with Infobip and hold the highest regard for Infobip's technical excellence. NTT CPaaS is a communication platform built on three layers of top-tier services: highly reliable SMS and Voice solutions provided by NTT Com Online, world-class communication application technology from Infobip, and NTT Com Online's extensive expertise in solutions and support within the Japanese market. We are dedicated to empowering businesses to enhance customer experiences by enabling seamless omnichannel communication with their end users through NTT CPaaS."

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "Together with NTT Com Online, we are bringing transformative CPaaS solutions to Japan, enabling businesses to deliver omnichannel experiences that enhance customer engagement, drive innovation, and adapt to evolving communication needs in a connected world. We are excited to contribute our expertise and work closely with NTT to set new benchmarks in communication technology. We look forward to building and innovating together, delivering value for businesses in their digital transformation."

About NTT Com Online

NTT Com online is a DX solution company within the NTT DOCOMO group. Its mission is to help clients "digitalize to realize" their businesses goals by offering cutting-edge DX solutions in three areas 'Business Messaging Services', ' CX solutions' and 'Data Analytics'.In its specialized domains, NTT Com Online holds a leading market share and provides its solutions to over 3,000 enterprise clients.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow their business and increase loyalty.

