EGEIRO Pharma (ISIN Code: BE0974387194 Mnemonic: ALVET), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs, in particular for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, announces that it has been informed of Euronext's decision to classify the asset contribution of a license from H4 Orphan Pharma to TheraVet S.A. as a reverse takeover (RTO). This decision is based on two major factors: the contribution of a license valued at 14 million euros, significantly modifying TheraVet S.A.'s asset structure, and the company's strategic repositioning towards human health.

In accordance with the Euronext instruction on reverse takeovers published on May 2, 2024, EGEIRO Pharma will be required to file a full application for the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, including the preparation of an information document similar to that required for an IPO. The continued listing of EGEIRO Pharma's shares, still denominated TheraVet to date, as well as the listing of the new shares resulting from the contribution transaction, are subject to a favorable opinion from Euronext, failing which the shares will be delisted by Euronext.

In order to comply with Euronext's instruction on reverse takeovers, EGEIRO Pharma's new management team is preparing, as soon as possible, to provide the documentation required for Euronext's review of the file. In addition, EGEIRO Pharma has approached investors to extend the company's cash flow horizon and has received an expression of interest for a potential investment of 2 million euros.

EGEIRO Pharma will inform shareholders of the next steps in the application process, designed to enable the company to pursue its development and ensure the long-term future of the shares held by all shareholders whose share price has been suspended since January 27, 2025.

About EGEIRO Pharma

EGEIRO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs to deliver impactful improvements for patients and meet the new needs of healthcare professionals and organizations. The company's strategy is currently focused on the clinical development of an innovative drug for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a chronic, devastating and fatal disease characterized by the progressive deterioration of lung function.

