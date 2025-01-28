Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 16:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Automox Launches Real-Time Linux CVE Data to Outpace NVD Delays

Finanznachrichten News

Tthe leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management, the leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, announces the launch of best-in-class Linux CVE data monitoring designed to provide timely, accurate, and comprehensive Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data for enterprise IT and security teams.

Identifying, prioritizing, and resolving vulnerabilities is critical to protecting business operations. However, the National Vulnerability Database. This lag leaves organizations exposed to risks they cannot ignore. Automox's new vulnerability data goes beyond NVD to close the gap, offering real-time CVE coverage to help teams fix more vulnerabilities faster with:

  • Real-Time CVE Data: Gain access to up-to-date, actionable vulnerability data without relying solely on slower NVD timelines.
  • Expanded Operating System Coverage: In addition to the existing support for Ubuntu, Debian, and Red Hat, CVE monitoring has been added for CentOS and Amazon Linux, with upcoming support for Oracle Linux, Alma, Fedora, SUSE, and more.
  • Context-Rich Vulnerability Insights: Adopt risk-based patching for your entire organization on any operating system using real-time CVEs instead of waiting for NVD analysis.

"Given the growing volume of vulnerabilities and the increasing delays in published CVE analysis, IT and security teams need faster, more actionable insights," said Jason Kikta, CISO and SVP of Product at Automox. "Our new vulnerability data helps businesses prioritize new CVEs an average of 14 days faster than NIST's NVD, then mitigate in accordance with their risk policies to maintain a robust security posture. We believe the future of endpoint management and patching is intelligent. To pave the way for that future, we intend to enable context-rich vulnerability insights across business-critical software so teams can focus on truly urgent tasks in a sea of noise."

By prioritizing speed, accuracy, and cross-platform vulnerability data, Automox equips organizations with the tools needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

  • Automox Closes the Window on Linux Vulnerabilities (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8eaa0321-a4e6-46e3-9d2a-258bd7635ae6)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.