Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.01.2025 16:30 Uhr
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

28 January 2025

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes

For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024.

57,519,517

99.88

71,396

0.12

57,590,913

50,359

2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company.

57,352,182

99.70

172,700

0.30

57,524,882

116,390

3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.

57,355,124

99.71

166,109

0.29

57,521,233

120,039

4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company.

57,348,912

99.70

170,053

0.30

57,518,965

122,307

5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.

57,356,546

99.72

163,740

0.28

57,520,286

120,986

6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.

52,410,019

91.13

5,100,271

8.87

57,510,290

130,982

7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2024.

57,200,236

99.46

312,468

0.54

57,512,704

128,568

8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.

57,354,415

99.69

180,533

0.31

57,534,948

106,324

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.

57,466,876

99.83

96,672

0.17

57,563,548

77,724

10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.

57,455,999

99.79

123,643

0.21

57,579,642

61,630

11. To approve and adopt the revised Articles of Association.

57,478,945

99.83

100,474

0.17

57,579,419

61,853

12. To allot securities in the Company.

57,393,760

99.67

187,210

0.33

57,580,970

60,302

13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

57,306,638

99.56

251,470

0.44

57,558,108

83,164

14#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share.

57,300,740

99.53

270,122

0.47

57,570,862

70,410

15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

56,791,750

98.64

785,317

1.36

57,577,067

64,205

16#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

57,303,562

99.51

284,134

0.49

57,587,696

53,576

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 149,958,679. The Company had 75,032,624 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 16 will additionally be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


