Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
28 January 2025
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes
For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024.
57,519,517
99.88
71,396
0.12
57,590,913
50,359
2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company.
57,352,182
99.70
172,700
0.30
57,524,882
116,390
3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.
57,355,124
99.71
166,109
0.29
57,521,233
120,039
4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company.
57,348,912
99.70
170,053
0.30
57,518,965
122,307
5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.
57,356,546
99.72
163,740
0.28
57,520,286
120,986
6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.
52,410,019
91.13
5,100,271
8.87
57,510,290
130,982
7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2024.
57,200,236
99.46
312,468
0.54
57,512,704
128,568
8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.
57,354,415
99.69
180,533
0.31
57,534,948
106,324
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.
57,466,876
99.83
96,672
0.17
57,563,548
77,724
10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.
57,455,999
99.79
123,643
0.21
57,579,642
61,630
11. To approve and adopt the revised Articles of Association.
57,478,945
99.83
100,474
0.17
57,579,419
61,853
12. To allot securities in the Company.
57,393,760
99.67
187,210
0.33
57,580,970
60,302
13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.
57,306,638
99.56
251,470
0.44
57,558,108
83,164
14#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share.
57,300,740
99.53
270,122
0.47
57,570,862
70,410
15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
56,791,750
98.64
785,317
1.36
57,577,067
64,205
16#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
57,303,562
99.51
284,134
0.49
57,587,696
53,576
# - Special Resolution
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Notes:
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 149,958,679. The Company had 75,032,624 ordinary shares held in Treasury.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 16 will additionally be filed at Companies House.
Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com