Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

28 January 2025

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024. 57,519,517 99.88 71,396 0.12 57,590,913 50,359 2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company. 57,352,182 99.70 172,700 0.30 57,524,882 116,390 3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company. 57,355,124 99.71 166,109 0.29 57,521,233 120,039 4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company. 57,348,912 99.70 170,053 0.30 57,518,965 122,307 5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company. 57,356,546 99.72 163,740 0.28 57,520,286 120,986 6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. 52,410,019 91.13 5,100,271 8.87 57,510,290 130,982 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2024. 57,200,236 99.46 312,468 0.54 57,512,704 128,568 8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company. 57,354,415 99.69 180,533 0.31 57,534,948 106,324 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company. 57,466,876 99.83 96,672 0.17 57,563,548 77,724 10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report. 57,455,999 99.79 123,643 0.21 57,579,642 61,630 11. To approve and adopt the revised Articles of Association. 57,478,945 99.83 100,474 0.17 57,579,419 61,853 12. To allot securities in the Company. 57,393,760 99.67 187,210 0.33 57,580,970 60,302 13#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 57,306,638 99.56 251,470 0.44 57,558,108 83,164 14#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. 57,300,740 99.53 270,122 0.47 57,570,862 70,410 15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 56,791,750 98.64 785,317 1.36 57,577,067 64,205 16#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 57,303,562 99.51 284,134 0.49 57,587,696 53,576

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 149,958,679. The Company had 75,032,624 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 11 to 16 will additionally be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact: