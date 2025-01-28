Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
28.01.25
14:33 Uhr
19,300 Euro
+0,400
+2,12 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 16:38 Uhr
Albertsons Companies Awarded Progressive Grocer Impact Award for Philanthropic Innovation and Corporate Giving

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies has been honored with two 2024 Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer. This recognition highlights our commitment to our Recipe for Change and supporting the planet we share and the communities we serve.

One of the awards celebrates Albertsons Cos.' Own Brands team's efforts in Philanthropic Innovation and Corporate Giving. The grocer's July 2023 O Organics® Fight Hunger, Serve Hope campaign made a significant impact in combatting hunger during the summer months, when food insecurity rates are higher among households with school-age children. During this campaign, one meal was donated for each O Organics product purchased, which enabled the donation of $7 million, the equivalent of 28 million meals, through the Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors Program.

Albertsons Companies incredibly proud of the efforts of our team and the generosity of our customers who make this possible. Together, we are making a difference and driving positive change. Thank you to Progressive Grocer for this esteemed honor and to everyone who supports our mission.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
