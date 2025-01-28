Climate Vault Announces Recipients of Second Annual Carbon Champion Awards

Recognizing organizations that lead the way in innovative, measurable, and impactful climate action with Climate Vault's verified solutions

Climate Vault, an award-winning leader in sustainable technology, today announced the recipients of the second annual Carbon Champion Awards. The award program honors organizations that are setting the standards for positive climate action through bold, strategic, and scientifically credible approaches to managing their carbon footprint. The 2024 Carbon Champions exemplify leadership in driving impactful climate initiatives within their organizations and across industries.

The 2024 Carbon Champion Award recipients are:

1. Unity: Overall Carbon Champion Award

The Overall Carbon Champion Award honors an organization that leads the way in comprehensive climate action across its operations and industry. Unity, the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, has set an ambitious climate target aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-encompassing its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. It also uses its ecosystem to inspire sustainable practices in the gaming and tech sectors. From optimized software practices to efforts to empower Unity creators that support sustainability, Unity's dedication to climate action serves as a powerful example for others in the technology industry.

2. DRW: Carbon Champion Innovator Award

The Innovator Award is given to organizations that approach climate action with creativity and forward-thinking solutions. DRW, a diversified trading firm innovating across both traditional and cutting-edge markets, has taken a unique approach to carbon finance. With the 2024 launch of Artemeter to support a sustainable tomorrow with innovative carbon financing and investment -it created a critical tool for advancing impactful carbon reduction efforts. As the first carbon-neutral global trading firm, DRW stands out for its commitment to developing non-traditional carbon reduction strategies that advance sustainability across the financial sector.

3. Tripadvisor: Carbon Champion Catalyst Award

The Catalyst Award celebrates organizations that inspire and mobilize others to engage in meaningful climate action. Tripadvisor, one of the world's largest travel guidance platforms, has led the way in sustainable travel this year by increasing guidance around responsible travel, while collaborating with valued partners to measure, reduce, and neutralise carbon emissions from across a program of global branded partnerships & experiential events. Tripadvisor has an important role to play in providing travelers with the information and resources to make travel decisions that protect the environment, support local communities and safeguard the welfare of wildlife.

4. C.H. Guenther & Son: Carbon Champion Game Changer Award

The Game Changer Award honors organizations that achieve transformative results in emissions reduction. C.H. Guenther & Son, a global food manufacturer, has prioritized sustainable practices across its operations-implementing energy efficiency improvements, waste reduction initiatives, and sustainable sourcing practices. These measurable steps have had a tangible impact on reducing the company's environmental footprint, setting a high bar for sustainability in the food production industry.

5. Kearney: Carbon Champion Amplifier Award

The Amplifier Award recognizes organizations that leverage their platforms to advance public awareness and thought leadership on climate action. Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, has been an active voice in global sustainability by participating in high-profile climate events and collaborating with local and international partners. Through its thought leadership and engagement, Kearney has amplified the climate conversation and championed sustainable practices across multiple sectors.

"This year's Carbon Champion recipients exemplify the highest standards of dedication, innovation, and collaboration in tackling climate change," said Jon Cohen, CEO of Climate Vault Solutions. "Their achievements underscore the power of markets-based, verifiable climate solutions that are impactful, measurable and brand-enhancing. Climate Vault is proud to support them in these efforts."

The 2024 Carbon Champion Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in sustainability, innovation, and partnership. Each award category represents a unique aspect of climate leadership, from groundbreaking solutions to strategic advocacy and collaboration. Recipients represent a cross section of industries that are using Climate Vault to reduce and remove their carbon emissions in a way that makes a verifiable impact on the planet.

Visit Climate Vault online to learn more about how its comprehensive suite of carbon management products support organizations in measuring, reducing, and ultimately removing their carbon footprints in order to contribute to impactful climate action.

