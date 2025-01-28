Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity Investments Canada ("Fidelity" or the "Company") and her team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's three new ETF products: Fidelity Absolute Income Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FCAB) (TSX: FCAB.U), Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FAUS) (TSX: FAUS.U), Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF (TSX: FCUB) (TSX: FCUB.U).





Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even if you are just starting to invest. Our clients have entrusted us with $279 billion in assets under management (as at January 13, 2025).

