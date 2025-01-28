Skyway Technologies Corp.: Skyway and MatrixSpace Partner to Elevate Aerospace Navigation With Advanced Air Traffic and Drone Detection Solutions

Skyway, a leading California-based vertiport development and operations company, and MatrixSpace, a pioneering AI-enabled sensing platform, have announced a strategic partnership to advance the integration of intelligent air traffic management and unmanned aircraft detection systems. This collaboration aims to redefine safety, efficiency, and scalability in the rapidly evolving Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sectors, setting a new standard for the aerospace navigation industry.

Skyway provides essential services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and commercial developers, including vertiport airspace and airfield management. By teaming up with MatrixSpace, Skyway will expand its current integration and leverage MatrixSpace Radar's advanced AI-enabled sensing technology to enhance situational awareness in Skyway's upcoming deployments. MatrixSpace's radar systems enable precise detection, classification, and visualization of airborne and ground-based objects in real-time. This empowers Skyway's command center to respond to critical issues with greater speed and efficiency.

"Our partnership with MatrixSpace is a game-changer for vertiport operations, bringing an advanced level of detection no one else could provide," said Clifford Cruz, CEO at Skyway. "Integrating their intelligent radar technology with our vertiport infrastructure will ensure safer, more reliable, and scalable operations for AAM, addressing critical needs in the aerospace and urban air mobility industries."



As urban air mobility gains momentum, robust air traffic management solutions are critical. MatrixSpace's cutting-edge radar systems - offering features like object detection, telemetry capture, and mesh network synchronization - will empower Skyway to manage vertiports with unprecedented precision. This capability supports Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, a cornerstone for enabling efficient eVTOL flights and drone deployments for commercial, public safety, and defense applications. These advancements underscore the partnership's role in shaping the future of AAM, providing scalable solutions that prioritize safety and operational efficiency.

"This partnership is pivotal for accelerating innovations in aerospace navigation and ensuring seamless integration across the AAM ecosystem. MatrixSpace's collaboration with Skyway will bring next-generation sensing technology to vertiport operations," said Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer at MatrixSpace. "Our solutions are designed to provide unparalleled situational awareness, ease and flexibility and together, we're creating a foundation for the safe and scalable future of air mobility."

Skyway's expertise in vertiport development combined with MatrixSpace's intelligent radar systems, the partnership addresses key challenges in vertiport and corridor operations. Enhanced radar capabilities will improve drone detection and mitigate unmanned aircraft threats. Real-time air traffic monitoring will reduce the risk of collisions and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks. Seamless coordination between vertiports and airborne assets will optimize flight paths and schedules, making this collaboration a cornerstone of the next phase of aerospace innovation.

About Skyway

Skyway, a California-based leader in vertiport development, provides advanced solutions for vertiport traffic management and unmanned airspace planning. Learn more at www.goskyway.com.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace products allow customers to detect more and decide faster, in any type of outdoor environment. Our AI sensing can go anywhere, no cloud required. Visit www.matrixspace.com.

SOURCE: Skyway Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire