Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Macaron High, a Dallas-based wellness brand, announced today the launch of its luxury wellness retreats designed to help high-achieving women manage stress, build resilience, and achieve a sustainable balance between personal and professional goals. Founded by Toni Estell, the company seeks to address the unique challenges faced by women in demanding roles through expert-led workshops, personalized self-care strategies, and immersive retreat experiences.

A Mission to Support Ambitious Women

Macaron High's retreats are tailored for professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders who often struggle to prioritize their well-being amidst career and family responsibilities.

"Our mission is to empower women to pause, reflect, and prioritize themselves," said Estell. "We want them to see self-care not as a luxury, but as a necessity for sustainable success."

Details of the Inaugural Retreat

The first retreat, titled Reclaim Your Energy. Redefine Your Success., will take place on March 1, 2025, at The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Spa and Resort. Participants can expect:

The Visioning Journey: A guided process to clarify personal and professional aspirations.

Stress Management Techniques: Tools and strategies to reduce chronic stress and restore balance.

Luxury Relaxation: Rejuvenating experiences in a serene, world-class setting.

The Need for Solutions in a Stress Epidemic

The Problem:

Stress disproportionately affects women in high-pressure roles. According to the American Institute of Stress, 77% of people experience physical symptoms caused by stress, and women report burnout at significantly higher rates than men (42% vs. 35%).

The Solution:

Macaron High's retreats provide:

Personalized Self-Care: Tailored workshops that meet the specific needs of attendees.

Tailored workshops that meet the specific needs of attendees. Stress Management Tools: Proven strategies to enhance resilience and well-being.

Proven strategies to enhance resilience and well-being. Immersive Experiences: Luxury environments that encourage reflection and rejuvenation.

"Our retreats aren't just about taking a break," explained Estell. "They're about realigning priorities and fostering long-term success and balance."

Reserve a Spot

Join the movement toward balanced, intentional living. To reserve a spot for the inaugural retreat visit www.macaronhigh.com.

About Macaron High

Macaron High is a Dallas-based wellness brand dedicated to empowering high-achieving women through luxury wellness retreats and actionable strategies for stress management and personal growth. The company focuses on helping women reclaim their energy, redefine success, and build a foundation for resilience and well-being.

