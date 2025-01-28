The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB (Embracer Group) published on January 27, 2025, and may be subject to change.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Embracer Group held on January 7, 2025, has resolved on a share distribution of Asmodee Group AB (Asmodee Group) to Embracer Group shareholders, whereby one (1) Embracer Group share of class A and class B will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Asmodee Group. The anticipated first trading day for the class B shares of Asmodee Group on Nasdaq Stockholm is February 7, 2025. The scheduled Ex-date is February 4, 2025. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC).

