The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.

Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Benefits of attending:

Learn how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements

how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements Assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement Understand EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements

EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements Review the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively

and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively Effectively negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage

negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

The key objectives

Understand how to critically review the terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

how to critically review the terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement Learn how to assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

how to assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement Gain knowledge of EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements

knowledge of EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements Be able to draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively

to draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively Find out how to negotiate royalty rates more successfully

how to negotiate royalty rates more successfully Appreciate and be able to better advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border commercial contracts including:

In-house counsel

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Trainee solicitors

Attorneys

Private practice lawyers

R&D personnel

Licensing executives wanting a refresher

By the end of this seminar, participants will be able to:

Understand and draft international technology transfer and licensing agreements

Draft and negotiate key terms more effectively

Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Agenda

Day 1

Competition law introduction

Goals of competition policy

Role of the institutions and the Member States

Individual remedies

Standard of proof

Article 101 TFEU anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices

Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists

Effect on trade between Member States

Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition

Impact of the de minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)

Article 101(3) TFEU exemption

Competition law technology-related block exemptions

Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010) Market thresholds and scope of application

Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER 2014) Scope and Restrictions

Block exemption governing R&D

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreement

Materials transfer agreement

Memorandum of understanding

Option agreement

Technology transfer agreements

Set-up licence and assignment

Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor

Key concerns reviewed Term Assignment IP Liability, disclaimers and indemnities

Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology

Sub-licensing considerations

Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

Day 2

International contract disputes

Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction rules under EU law

Jurisdiction agreements and their status in EU law

Choice of law rules

Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments

Review of the impact of the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit deal/no deal)

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Overview

Features of the key mechanisms

Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms

Arbitration

Why arbitrate?

Disadvantages of arbitrating

Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration

Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements Seat of arbitration Evidential rules of the arbitration Preliminary relief Confidentiality

Arbitration agreements checklist and essential drafting tools

R&D agreements

Key concerns reviewed Ownership and right to use



PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Review of a technology licence

Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques

Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Negotiation of a technology licence

Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms, inter alia:Grant

Fees and royalties

Rights to improvements

Rights to new products and grant-back clauses

IP and confidentiality

Speakers:

Michala Meiselles

Solicitor, Law Lecturer Author

Derby Law School

Michala Meiselles is a solicitor in England and Wales specialising in international business law, cross-border transactions and compliance. She has been working as a lawyer since 1994 and qualified as a solicitor in 1999. Starting off her career at Berrymans Lace Mawer, she has since worked in private practice and as in-house legal counsel for local government.

Over a decade ago, Michala created her own dedicated consultancy firm, which she presently directs, providing business and legal solutions to multinationals, public sector entities and international organisations. In her work as a solicitor and international lawyer (operating in England, France, Canada and the US), she advises on compliance (inter alia anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions), trade finance, import and export, licensing, distribution, agency and foreign direct investment.

Michala is also a senior law lecturer at Derby Law School, where she teaches undergraduate and postgraduate law, and a visiting professor of law at Université Jean Moulin (France) and the Law School of University of Western Ontario (Western Law).

She is author of a book entitled 'International Commercial Agreements An Edinburgh Law Guide' published by Edinburgh University Press (2013) and has published several articles. She is presently writing a book on international licences covering technology transfer agreements, competition law and cross-border dispute resolution for Oxford University Press.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n0lq5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128074586/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900