Glidewell Laboratory: Glidewell to Host Nine Symposia in 2025

A range of clinical topics will be covered throughout the year at the in-person events held in Southern California.

Glidewell has announced its 2025 symposia schedule. With more than 50 years supporting innovation in restorative dentistry, the dental laboratory is in a unique position to understand and respond to the needs of dentists - including the need for continuing education opportunities that address the latest technological advancements.

Glidewell Symposium 2025



The first Glidewell Symposium took place in 2017. Now, presented at the state-of-the-art Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, this year's events will feature fast-paced lectures, practical workshops and live demonstrations. Symposia participants can look forward to learning relevant clinical practices from experts in their field. Each event has a specific focus and provides up to 12 CE hours. The following are the symposium topics for 2025:

April 11-12, 2025 | Dentures and Partials: Mastering the Foundational Skills

April 25-26, 2025 | ScanEdge: Digital Profitability Symposium

June 6-7, 2025 | Glidewell Spring Implant Symposium

June 20-21, 2025 | Summer IOX: The Digital Dentistry Experience

August 15-16, 2025 | Esthetics: Creating Beautiful Smiles

September 12-13, 2025 | Glidewell Aligners Symposium

September 26-27, 2025 | Dentistry on the Rise

October 17-18, 2025 | Fall IOX: The Digital Dentistry Experience

November 7-8, 2025 | Glidewell Fall Implant Symposium

"We provide an array of continuing education resources," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "Chairside®magazine, the weekly Online Study Club webinars and on-demand courses, to name a few. But holding a symposium is especially valuable because attendees get to interact with clinical experts face-to-face. We are immensely proud of the quality of these events and the community that has resulted from the connections made at the symposia."

Based on the feedback received from previous symposia, Glidewell will incorporate even more hands-on aspects in the 2025 symposia curriculum. The Glidewell Clinical Education Center is the optimal venue for practical workshops and live learning programs that will be instantly applicable in dentists' own practices.

"We're already looking forward to the first symposium of the year coming up on April 11 and 12," said Andy Klein, director of clinical education and events at Glidewell. "The topic of complete and partial dentures requires some specialized techniques, so we designed it to cover the entire process, from treatment planning to final delivery. Our goal is to give dentists the tools they need to immediately incorporate what they learned."

Registration is open for all 2025 symposia, but due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. Tuition ranges from $695-$895 for each multi-day event, but registrants can use the promo code EARLY to receive $100 off tuition, as well as two nights at a nearby hotel. Tuition also includes breakfast and lunch on both days and a hosted cocktail party at Mesa Manor, the personal home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell. This offer expires on March 31, 2025. For the complete symposium schedule and to register, call 866-791-9539 or visit glidewellsymposium.com.

