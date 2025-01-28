Hex Technologies: Hex Launches Consulting Partner Program to Revolutionize Data Analytics Collaboration

Hex's New Partner Program is Built for Data Consulting Companies to Deliver New Data ROI for Their Clients Using Hex

Hex, the only unified, AI-powered platform for data analytics, today launched a new Consulting Partner Program designed to empower consulting partners and data strategy leaders to drive unparalleled value for their customers. With the launch of the Consulting Partner Program, Hex aims to build and support an ecosystem of partners who share its pursuit to redefine the role of data in decision-making.

Hex Announces Consulting Partner Program

Hex's new program provides incentives and support for consulting firms building data solutions for their customers using Hex's platform.

The Hex Consulting Partner Program is structured to meet the needs of partners at various stages of their journey. The program features three tiers - Gigabyte, Terabyte, and Petabyte - each offering increasing levels of support, financial incentives, and collaboration opportunities.

Key benefits of the program include:

Financial Rewards: Partners can earn referral commissions and co-selling opportunities.

Access to Resources: Free Hex account, training materials, and advanced certifications.

Dedicated Support: Petabyte partners gain access to dedicated partner managers, and more robust technical and strategic collaboration.

Co-Branded Opportunities: Marketing support, custom materials, and partner spotlight features to amplify success stories.

The Hex Consulting Partner Program is designed for organizations specializing in:

Database Implementation: Supporting customers migrating to modern cloud platforms like Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, and Redshift.

Data Strategy: Helping businesses build long-term strategies for data tooling and architecture.

Analytics Transformation: Reducing analytics sprawl, enabling faster insights, and creating interactive data applications.

This program signals Hex's commitment to providing partners of all sizes with support, resources, and incentives to thrive in a customer-driven market.

"Hex helps customers get the most out of their data - but sometimes they need some help getting the most out of Hex. Our consulting partners are an amazing resource, and we're excited to be introducing this program to help them get the most out of our partnership," said Barry McCardel, co-founder and CEO of Hex.

"Brooklyn Data is excited to be part of the launch of Hex's official consulting partner program. As a longtime partner of Hex, we're enabling faster insights for our clients, and we're proud to work together to help organizations make data-driven decisions with confidence and agility," said Wendy Karlyn, Chief Client Officer at Brooklyn Data Co.

"At phData, we love using Hex. For teams prioritizing speed and collaboration, and seeking to move beyond the limitations of traditional BI tools, Hex offers an unparalleled developer experience. They've revolutionized the notebook world with their DAG execution model, and they've continued to innovate with features like App Builder, Magic, and Explore. These tools empower everyone, from data scientists to business stakeholders, to derive meaningful insights from data," said Andrew Evans, Chief Architect AI/ML at phData.

Learn More

Interested in becoming a Hex partner? Visit Hex's Partner Program Page to learn more about the program and join the growing community of data innovators.

About Hex

Hex is the only unified, AI-powered workspace for data analytics. Hex is built for data teams who want to be high-ROI partners for the business, but are held back by fragmented tools, siloed workflows, and an endless stream of one-off questions. Thousands of leading organizations, like Reddit, Stubhub, Notion, and Brex, love Hex's fast and flexible platform. It allows practitioners to develop insights faster, and allows more people in organizations to engage with the results, ultimately increasing the value of data and data teams.

Contact:

Charles Schaefer

Head of Product, Customer, and Content Marketing

cschaefer@hex.tech

9175873094

SOURCE: Hex Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire