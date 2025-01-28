Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Leader NEXTAFF Grows With New Office in Birmingham, AL

NEXTAFF Expands Alabama Presence with the Opening of a New Anniston Office Led by an Experienced Staffing Leader

NEXTAFF , a leading provider of high-quality workforce solutions, has announced the opening of its new commercial staffing agency in Anniston, AL.

Mark Hansil, new Birmingham office owner at the 2024 NVISION Leadership Forum.

Owned and operated by Mark Hansil, the Birmingham, AL-based office will extend its services to Anniston and the surrounding areas, specializing in staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial industries.

Mark Hansil, owner of NEXTAFF of Birmingham, expressed enthusiasm for the new location, stating, "I am excited to bring the Nextaff brand to north central Alabama. Our office will focus on community and employment growth throughout the region."

"We are excited to see Mark leverage his experience in the Birmingham market," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "I am confident in his ability to provide service excellence to both local employers and job seekers. I look forward to seeing the positive impact Mark and his team will make in their community."

The office is located at 1805 Hillyer Robinson Parkway, Suite B, Anniston, AL 36207. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Birmingham, AL

Hansil made sure he highlighted his pride in the community, stating, "We have excellent employers and talent in our area." He continued, "My team brings 50+ years of experience to match these companies with the best people. I am driven to ensure we are providing service excellence to everyone we interact with."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare, and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit nextaff.com . Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit nextaff-franchise.com .

