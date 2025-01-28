Company expands into government and defense sectors with existing and new products

Codenotary Closes 2024 With Record Sales and Profit Growth

Codenotary Inc., a global leader in software supply chain security, reports record sales growth for the fiscal year 2024, driven by the widespread adoption of its flagship product, Trustcenter, and the launch of the new product Guardian. Together, these products provide a comprehensive solution for securing the full lifecycle secure application development and deployment, ensuring unparalleled levels of trust and resilience.

With a surge in sales across critical sectors such as defense, government, financial services, and healthcare, Codenotary cemented its position as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to protect their application's integrity. Codenotary's growth in 2024 was equally strong in both the U.S. and the European markets. New regulations, such as with DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) in particular have driven robust demand in Europe.

At the heart of Codenotary's growth is Trustcenter, the leading platform to secure the integrity and provenance of an organization's software delivery lifecycle (i.e. SDLC).

"Trustcenter has stood the test of time for our customers with 100% renewals and strong same-account growth," said Moshe Bar, CEO of Codenotary. "In industries and market segments where integrity for applications is non-negotiable, customers are leveraging our technology to build and maintain secure applications from inception to deployment."

While Trustcenter secures the software supply chain, the launch of Guardian in 2024 has extended Codenotary's capabilities into the runtime environment. Guardian empowers organizations to continuously monitor and secure their application's runtime environments, providing real-time protection against vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and malicious activities.

"Guardian is the natural complement to Trustcenter, addressing the crucial need for runtime security," said Dennis Zimmer, CTO of Codenotary. "By combining these two products, we are delivering a holistic approach to application trust and security, from development to deployment and beyond."

"For 2025 we plan to expand our sales and engineering organizations significantly," said Bar. "Our customers and our reseller network show strong demand for our products and we will continue to develop new technology to drive more and more market adoption."

About Codenotary

With hundreds of customers that includes top banks, government and defense clients, Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the organization by providing a combined suite of products addressing the software development lifecycle along with the run-time environment of modern apps. Codenotary can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

