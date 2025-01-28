Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
Movement Network Foundation Launches Developer Phase of Public Mainnet

Finanznachrichten News

Announces Cornucopia: A Multi-Asset Liquidity Program for Public Mainnet Beta

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movement Network Foundation, the organization dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology, today announced the Developer Phase of its Public Mainnet. This phase continues the momentum from December's initial mainnet release and establishes the foundation for Movement's Public Mainnet Beta, scheduled for launch in mid-February.

As part of this milestone, Movement Network Foundation also announced Cornucopia, a multi-asset liquidity campaign that will launch alongside Public Mainnet Beta. This comprehensive liquidity program aims to accelerate ecosystem growth by providing the essential foundation for DeFi applications, enabling deeper market efficiency, and fostering increased protocol adoption from day one.

Developed in partnership with Concrete, Veda Labs, Echelon and Canopy, the program will feature several specialized vaults: The BTC vault will feature Lombard, Lorenzo BTC and SolvBTC. The ETH vault will feature EtherFi and Renzo (ezETH). The $MOVE vault will feature Movement's liquid staking protocols, Thunderhead, Movernance and Meridian. Anchoring the program is a $100M Ethena stable vault, demonstrating significant institutional commitment to Movement's DeFi ecosystem.

On December 9, 2024, Movement Network's initial mainnet beta launched with limited functionality, including permissioned smart contracts and commemorative NFTs. It also allowed foundational components to begin deploying, including follower nodes and indexers.

Today, the Developer Mainnet enables ecosystem partners to begin deploying their protocols and apps on Movement's network. From now through mid-February, development teams will systematically implement core infrastructure and test integrations, ensuring a robust environment for Public Mainnet Beta.

MOVEMENT'S KEY MILESTONES:

Developer Mainnet (January 28):

  • Core infrastructure deployment begins
  • Selected partners and DeFi protocol implementation window opens
  • Technical documentation and developer resources release

Public Mainnet Beta (mid-February):

  • Complete network functionality goes live
  • Bridge support via LayerZero integration
  • Permissionless DApp deployment

"The deployment of Movement Developer Mainnet and Cornucopia marks the beginning of a new era for blockchain development. By structuring our launch to include both technical infrastructure and day-one DeFi liquidity, we're creating an ecosystem where developers can leverage Move's robust security features while accessing Ethereum's massive scale. This coordinated approach ensures we're delivering immediate value for both developers and users," said Cooper Scanlon, Co-Founder of Movement Labs.

For more information about Movement's Developer Mainnet, visit movementnetwork.xyz or follow @movementlabsxyz, @movementfdn, @moveecosystem@Move_Collective on Twitter.

About Movement Network Foundation
Movement Network Foundation is the driving force behind the Movement ecosystem, dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology. The foundation oversees the development of Movement Network, a next-gen solution built using MoveVM that settles to Ethereum. Through its MoveDrop program and ecosystem initiatives, the foundation supports developers, projects, and community contributors building decentralized applications. Learn more at movementfdn.xyz or follow @movementfdn on X.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2J-JCHspYc

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/movement-network-foundation-launches-developer-phase-of-public-mainnet-302361649.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
