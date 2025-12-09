ADI Foundation Announces Launch of ADI Chain's Mainnet and ADI Utility Token

ADI Foundation launches ADI Chain mainnet and native ADI utility token, unlocking a purpose-built Layer-2 blockchain for governments, regulated institutions, and real-world applications.

Backed by a fast-growing ecosystem, ADI Foundation now counts partnerships with 50+ institutions in 20+ countries, with over 500 million people within reach, and pilots for identity, payments, energy, registries, and real estate.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADI Foundation, an Abu-Dhabi-based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure, announced today the launch of ADI Chain's mainnet and ADI Utility Token, marking a major milestone in its mission to bring one billion people onchain by 2030. This launch introduces a new class of compliance-ready blockchain infrastructure that is designed specifically for governments, regulated institutions and real-world systems across emerging markets.

ADI Chain is the first institutional-grade L2 blockchain in MENA, with the technology and financial depth necessary to support large-scale adoption. ADI Chain's modular architecture, which supports optional L3 chains, enables institutions worldwide to launch applications tailored to jurisdictional or sectoral requirements without sacrificing interoperability, scalability, or security powering real-world adoption.

The Foundation established partnerships across 50 major institutions and over 20 countries, with 500 million people within reach. With the launch of mainnet, these partners will begin migrating pilots and initiating onchain deployments.

One of the first flagship projects on ADI Chain will be a Dirham-backed stablecoin being developed by FAB and IHC within the UAE's regulatory framework. The Dirham-backed stablecoin serves as a national proof of concept designed specifically for the UAE demonstrating how a regulated stablecoin can operate within a country's legal and financial system. It also forms the foundation of ADI Chain's long-term vision for a multi-currency environment in which countries can issue their own sovereign digital currencies on shared, interoperable, and policy-aligned infrastructure, maintaining monetary sovereignty while enabling more efficient cross-border liquidity.

Supporting this infrastructure is the ADI token, the native utility token for all activity across the L2 and its customizable L3 domains. The ADI token handles transaction fees, smart-contract execution, and settlement between users, developers, enterprises, and validators. From launch, the ADI utility token will be listed on major exchanges, ensuring global visibility and frictionless utility from day one.

"The launch of ADI Chain's Mainnet marks the beginning of a new phase in digital infrastructure, where blockchain becomes the trusted rail for real economies," said Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member of ADI Foundation and CEO of Sirius International Holding. "By combining compliance, security and efficiency, ADI Chain provides the foundation for national digital currencies, tokenized finance, and inclusive economic participation across emerging markets."

"Public infrastructure has always been the foundation of nation-building. Today, that foundation must extend to the digital space through Digital Public Infrastructure - trusted systems for identity, payments, and data", said Huy Nguyen Trieu, Council Member of the ADI Foundation. "ADI Chain was built as sovereign-grade infrastructure to help governments deliver such inclusive, interoperable, and policy-aligned digital services".

The Foundation has signed multiple strategic partnerships with institutions, government agencies, and enterprise partners across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, including the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, Emirates Driving Company, and Esyasoft Holding, to explore the creation of blockchain applications for identity, payments, energy systems, digital registries, and real-estate modernization. These partnerships represent early production pathways for national-scale services such as tokenized ownership records, secure workflow automation, verifiable digital identities, and compliant digital payment rails, all of which will begin migrating onto ADI Chain following the mainnet launch.

Leaders from the company will have a strategic presence this week at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, MENA's leading investment summit, where they announce additional global partnerships.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, which is rapidly emerging as global digital-asset hub and a Web3 powerhouse, and based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which created the region's first bespoke digital asset framework, ADI Foundation is a leader of the emirate's transformation.

The launch of ADI Chain and ADI Token arrives at a pivotal moment for the UAE and the broader region. Over the past five years, the Emirates has transitioned from early blockchain experimentation to large-scale deployment across government and financial sectors, with a projected CAGR exceeding 40% through 2030.

For Developers and Partners

Mainnet access, documentation, and integration support are available now on this link: https://docs.adi.foundation/how-to-start/adi-network-mainnet-details

Builders, institutions, and ecosystem partners are invited to participate in network growth, contribute to tooling, and deploy production-ready applications.

About ADI Foundation

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based organization creating blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company IHC. ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

ADI Foundation has strategic partnerships in over 20 countries and across 50 major institutions, and a growing portfolio of use cases such as a new UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin, built on ADI Chain.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi's ADGM, the world's first jurisdiction with a bespoke digital asset framework, regulator-supervised virtual asset trading venues, fiat-referenced token rules, and a pioneering DLT Foundations regime, ADI Foundation is proud to help lead the Emirate's rise as a global digital asset hub by translating visionary policy into practical, scalable systems that empower people, businesses, and governments alike.

For more information: https://www.adi.foundation

