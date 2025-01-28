JP Jenkins Ltd

1st November 2024 JPJ: SND ISIN: GB00BJN54579

Mark Julio as new CFO Reading UK - 1 November 2024. Sondrel, a leading technology company providing ultra-complex custom chips for leading global technology brands, today announced that Mark Julio is its new group Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Oliver Jones, Sondrel's CEO, said, "I am delighted that Mark is joining Sondrel. His years of experience as a CFO will be invaluable to Sondrel as we move forward and realise the huge potential that Sondrel has to become an even bigger player in the market." Mark Julio, added, "I am looking forward to working closely with Ollie and the rest of the Sondrel team. Sondrel has an outstanding reputation built up over 20 years for being one of the pioneers of leading-edge design for ultra-complex custom chips, which are what innovators need at the heart of their next generation devices. Exciting times ahead!" Julio has over 24 years of finance experience including working within private equity portfolio companies. He is a FCA (Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) as well as CFA Charterholder (CFA Institute, USA). He joins Sondrel from Isle where he held the position of Group CFO and was part of the senior leadership team and sat on the group board. Isle is a global innovation consultancy specialising in the development and commercialisation of emerging technologies in the water and environmental sectors. Isle was backed by Palatine Private Equity and was held within Impact Fund II. Isle operated globally with operations in 8 countries with close to 100 consultants. Prior to Isle, Mark worked at ICAS World, also holding the position as Group CFO. ICAS was also a private equity backed company and operates in over 150 countries around the world with offices in 18 countries. The company was a global provider of mental health in the workplace and its clients include many Fortune 500 companies, parastatals and SMEs. Mark was a board member of the holding company and many of the operating entities, as well as a member for the group audit committee and group risk committee. Mark also sat on the group executive committee. Prior to joining ICAS, Mark held positions in the financial services industry including banking and asset management and worked at HSBC Global Markets, Barings Asset management Ignis Asset Management and Sarasin and Partners. About Sondrel Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, ultra-complex, custom digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs. The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, India and Morocco. For more information, visit www.sondrel.com Press contact: Nigel Robson, Vortex PR. nigel@vortexpr.com +44 1481 233080



