Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (CYN)



28-Jan-2025 / 16:12 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 28 January 2025

Edison issues report on CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (CYN)

Edison issues report on CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (CYN).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (CYN) is a differentiated closed-end investment company seeking opportunities across small- and mid-cap mining and resource stocks, which in our view deserves shareholder support. The company's managers have successfully combined stock-picking expertise with a deep understanding of the respective commodity subsectors. CYN is one of the investment companies targeted by Saba Capital in its campaign. CYN's general shareholder meeting is scheduled for 4 February 2025, with proposed resolutions to remove all five board members and appoint a two-person board recommended by Saba. These changes are intended to advance Saba's opportunistic agenda of building a UK discount arbitrage platform.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



