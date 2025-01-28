Leading Fashion Wholesale Events MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, Return to Las Vegas for the Upcoming Market Season

Bringing together the men's, women's and sourcing fashion communities together, Las Vegas continues to be the destination for brands, buyers and attendees to collaborate and spark innovations

MAGIC,?PROJECT?and?SOURCING at MAGIC, the leading bi-annual wholesale tentpole fashion event, organized by Informa Markets, reveals key information, education and experiences ahead of Feb. 10-12 expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Showcasing upcoming designs in apparel, accessories, home, giftware, beauty and footwear, MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas connects top brands, retailers and manufacturers. The event offers a platform to discover new and established brands, build relationships and network with industry experts all under one roof.

MAGIC Las Vegas represents women's trend, contemporary, young contemporary and modern sportswear brands, with over 50 countries on display across the show floor. Highlights at MAGIC Las Vegas include the sustainable product showcase, trend forecasting presentation and an opening night happy hour followed by a fashion show. Top exhibiting brands at MAGIC Las Vegas include AVECBAG, Dolce Vita, Free People, Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Theia Jewelry, Edit By Nine, FRNCH and Hype and Vice. Registered buyers represent a wide range of retailers from big-box stores to specialty boutiques including Dillard's, TJX US, Walmart, Zappos, Von Maur, Simon's, Apricot Lane Boutique, Stitch Fix and more.

"The energy of MAGIC Las Vegas is always unparalleled, and this year, with the extended offering of Contemporary at MAGIC and an expanded category of home, gift and beauty, this event is the premier destination for buyers seeking a comprehensive selection across all categories," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC.

PROJECT and MAGIC Men's hosts hundreds of trend and contemporary menswear brands and apparel across sportswear, activewear, denim and streetwear categories. PROJECT Las Vegas continues to be a multi-discipline community bridging the cultural intersection between sports, street, music, and fashion. Highlighted brands at PROJECT include Lacoste, True Religion, Nike SB, G-Star Raw, Psycho Bunny and more. Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, La Maison Simons and Snipes are among the top retailers who will be attending.

The upcoming gathering at PROJECT Las Vegas promises a unique experience for the skate community, bringing together an impressive roster of top brands, retailers and influencers. With over 120 of the leading skate shops confirmed, the event will feature appearances by legendary pros like Chad Muska, Paul Rodriguez, Bryan Herman, Frank Gerwer, Kenny Reed, Jim Thiebaud, Bod Boyle, John Dilo and many more. Exclusive show highlights include limited-edition prints by renowned artist FOS and a curated lineup of show-exclusive products that can only be secured with on-site orders. Participating brands such as Baker Boys Distribution, New Balance, Adidas, Primitive, Nike SB and more will showcase the latest trends and innovations in skate culture, creating a cannot-miss destination for the industry's top players.

"For this year, we continue to aim and be the place to drive conversations for the industry, where likeminded individuals, brands and buyers converge to get a better understanding of what is currently happening in the market. Surf, Golf, Skate and sports continue to take the lead in 2025, and we want the community to grow and collaborate with each other," notes Edwina Kulego, Vice President PROJECT & International.

SOURCING at MAGIC presents solutions across fashion technology, fabric, trim and print. Industry education will include topics from technology and AI, diversifying supply chain, Spring and Summer 2026 material and color trends, policy pivots and growth areas for private labels among more. Expected key buyers attending SOURCING at MAGIC include EDIKTED, Everlane, Fabletics, LoveShackFancy, Walmart Rag & Bone, and more.

SOURCING at MAGIC continues to partner with Hey Social Good hosting an array of experiences including a lounge and fashion tech pitch space, with multiple sessions on garments, technology, AI, how to navigate factory selections and more. Hosting a global community of manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, brands and retail buyers, SOURCING at MAGIC will also have a sustainability gallery highlighting more than 30 verified sustainable exhibiting brands at the show, as well as a sustainability kiosk for attendees to learn more about the organizations represented.

2025 seasonal trends and designs will be on display at the tentpole industry event. To register to attend MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas on Feb. 10-12, 2025, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

