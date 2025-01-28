INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: More than 50 Years of World of Concrete Drives Global Innovation to Empower the Workforce

The world's largest concrete construction and masonry tradeshow encompasses the future of building through leadership and education, integrating technology, solutions and partnerships.

World of Concrete, the unmissable and most comprehensive exposition in the world dedicated to the concrete construction and masonry industries with over five decades of expertise, kicked off 2025 with a gathering of 57,908 registered professionals. Thousands of the latest tools, technologies and equipment were previewed throughout the expansive show floor inside and outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

An impressive 1,522 exhibiting companies brought the world's most sought-after heavy machinery, tools, products and services for material handling, concrete reinforcement, concrete masonry, cement production and decorative concrete for all types of building, repair, demolition and reconstruction.

More than 180 educational sessions supplied contractors, builders and companies with the skills to bring operations to the next level through business strategy and project management. Concrete fundamentals courses support those entering the workforce, while leadership courses enable participants to succeed in professional development. Experts shared insights into current industry topics such as changes in regulations, geological conditions, work force trends and growth opportunities throughout the sector.

"This event sets the standard for excellence in construction, both excelling in size, attendance and engagement as well as the ability to deliver highly relevant and tailored content to our various audience types. It provides actionable insights and tangible takeaways that attendees can take into the real world, empowering them to thrive in their roles and stay ahead as the knowledge gained at WOC is applied in the day-to-day work," shares Jackie James, Vice President, World of Concrete. "Our mission is to equip our community with the knowledge and skills to navigate new opportunities, challenges and changes in this rapidly evolving industry while preparing current leaders to recruit and nurture the next generation of talent."

Special events at World of Concrete had concrete and masonry masters go head-to-head to compete for championship titles, including the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship, assembling 27 masons from around the world competing for the title of "World's Best Bricklayer" along with $125,000 in cash and prizes, including a new 4x4 Chevrolet truck, a Kubota RTV-X1130 utility vehicle, and an Essick Pro12 mixer. Mason Cole Stamper and tender Forest Stamper, brothers from Kentucky, took home the grand prize, with Darian Douthit crowned as Top Craftsman.

To support skill development of the next generation of builders, the Mason Contractor's Association of America hosted the Masonry Skills Challenge, consisting of first, second- and third-year apprentices showcasing their expertise in a surprise project without any preparation or assistance.

The Construction Industry Management (CIM) Auction included Live and Silent Auctions, raising a record-breaking collective $2.15 million for the CIM initiative, a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management programs at five public universities, California State University, Chico, Middle Tennessee State, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University and South Dakota State University, all of which offer four-year degrees in CIM.

"DY Concrete Pumps is celebrating ten years [in business], and we've had our best show yet. This is our tenth year at World of Concrete as well - we love this show. If you're in the concrete business this is where you have to be. Anybody and everybody that is in the [concrete industry] is here... traffic is always amazing, but this year is more than we could have ever expected. If you are thinking about World of Concrete 2026, do not hesitate! These spots fill up fast and it's for a reason. Anybody and everybody in the concrete industry is here at this show and it pays off." Braden Huggins, DY Concrete Pumps Inc.

Exhibiting companies included Bobcat, DeWalt, Ford Pro, Hilti, Blaklader Workwear, Kubota and Milwaukee Tool, among others. Technology-forward solutions were also at the forefront, with Lucid Bots, Ripik AI, Procore and Dusty Robotics among the exhibitors showcasing how construction is leveraging future-facing technologies to increase efficiency, demonstrating applications of robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and clean energy poised to revolutionize safety, performance and speed.

Exhibitors at WOC celebrated milestone anniversaries, honoring the companies that have helped lead the evolution of the construction landscape for many years. Anniversaries included Mack Trucks, commemorating 125 years in business and Caterpillar recognizing 100 years serving the construction industry. Special celebrations on site honored the establishment of leading voices in the industry.

World of Concrete will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center January 20-22, 2026, with education beginning January 19. To stay up to date with all the latest information, visit worldofconcrete.com .

